8th Annual Women in Investing Summit at Harvard Business School Announces Speakers and Agenda

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Women in Investing Club (WII), a student club at Harvard Business School, will hold the 8th annual Women in Investing Summit on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Klarman Hall, Harvard Business School.

The conference will feature prominent industry professionals discussing “A Moment of Change: Adapting to A Bear Market,” through industry and expertise panel sessions. This year’s conference will feature several new and exciting panels, including Emergent Fund Strategies, International Investing, Web3 & Metaverse, Technology in Healthcare, and B2B SaaS. The conference team is delighted to have confirmed an exceptional roster of speakers including keynote speakers: Shelly Kapoor Collins, Founding Partner & General Partner, Sway Ventures; Kelley Morrell, Senior Managing Director, Head of Asset Management - Private Equity, Blackstone; and Katie Rae, CEO & Managing Partner, The Engine.

“My life’s work to invest in female entrepreneurs is aligned with WII’s mission to empower women at HBS and beyond to pursue careers in investing, and I’m honored to participate in the WII Summit,” said Shelly Kapoor Collins, Partner, Sway Ventures.

“We are excited to carry on the tradition of hosting top female investors from around the world at our 8th annual Summit, said Women in Investing Presidents, Jenny Park, Jessica Li, and Ana Keusch. “This event continues to attract leaders across VC, Growth, PE, and Public Markets, and provides a phenomenal learning and networking opportunity for students, alumni and industry professionals alike. Thank you to our speakers, sponsors, organizers and participants for your engagement.”

Sponsors of this year’s event are: Advent International, AEA, American Securities, Bain Capital, The Baupost Group, Berkshire Partners, Centerbridge, CVC, EQT, Francisco Partners, L Catterton, Marshall Wace, Permira, Platte River, Providence Equity Partners, Silversmith, Summit Partners, TA Associates, THL, Welsh Carson, Harvest Partners, Fidelity, Oak Hill Capital Partners, PSG, BackBay Communications, Court Square, Cove Hill Partners, Freeman Spogli, General Catalyst, Genstar, ParkerGale, and The Sterling Group.

To view the full schedule of speakers and further details, please visit: https://www.thewiisummit.com.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-women-in-investing-summit-tickets-440057894007.

Additional Information

The Harvard name and the VERITAS shield are trademarks of the President and Fellows of Harvard College and are used by permission of Harvard University.