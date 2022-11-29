Cigniti in Partnership with Atom has won the Testing Team of the Year Award at The European Software Testing Awards 2022.

LONDON & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigniti Technologies, the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company, in partnership with Atom bank, UK's first app-based bank, has won the “Testing Team of the Year” award at The European Software Testing Awards (TESTA) 2022 in London. Atom bank, in partnership with Cigniti, was also chosen as a finalist in three categories, namely ‘Best Test Automation Project – Functional’, ‘Testing Team of the Year’, and ‘Most Innovative Project’. TESTA celebrates companies, teams, and individuals who have accomplished significant achievements in the Software Testing and Quality Assurance space.

"This award is an outcome of the effective teamwork built around the ability to handle changing requirements, problem-solving skills, razor-focused delivery, and strong team ethos in helping our global clients like Atom bank in delivering reliable and frictionless user experiences to the end customers through software quality as a key enabler. Atom bank is one of Cigniti’s strategic clients and this recognition is a testament to our deep rooted expertise in the AI, IP-led Digital assurance, automation, continuous testing, and quality engineering services for the banking industry and the UK market,” says Srikanth Chakkilam – CEO, Cigniti Technologies.

“Atom is trusted with over £4.5bn of UK savers’ deposits and our 4.7 Trustpilot rating shows the current high level of superior digital experience we have achieved. As a strategic Digital Assurance partner for over eight years, Cigniti has helped assure our digital transformation. I appreciate the contribution the Cigniti team has made to our success,” says Andy Sturrock, CTO, Atom Bank.

Simon Dawson, Head of Engineering of Atom bank said, “Atom’s app aims to set new standards for the banking sector with our pioneering digital technology allowing us to become faster, easier, and better value than anyone else out there. Over the years, Cigniti has helped us deliver complex programs of work, supported multiple concurrent initiatives, and implemented many testing innovations that have helped us improve the banking experience for our customers.”

“The strength of our relationship with Cigniti is in the people, who are committed and motivated in delivering the quality that Cigniti brings to Atom,” Simon added.

About Cigniti:

Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC; BSE: 534758) is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company. 4100+ Cignitians worldwide help Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises across 24 countries accelerate their digital transformation journey through various stages of digital adoption and help them achieve market leadership by providing transformation services leveraging IP and platform-led innovation with expertise across multiple verticals and domains. Our industry-leading digital assurance and AI-led digital engineering services are helping global customers with measurable outcomes, millions of dollars of savings, and significant ROI. We are headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with global offices spread across the USA, Canada, the UK, the UAE, Australia, South Africa, the Czech Republic, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.cigniti.com.

About Atom:

Atom bank is the UK’s first app-based bank, on a mission to make the experience of borrowing and saving faster, easier, and better value than anyone else.

The bank launched operations in April 2016, and offers award-winning mortgages and savings through its app, alongside secured business lending for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based in Durham with a team of over 470 people, Atom is here to ​​change banking for the good, for the better, and for everyone. This means focusing on customers' needs, delivering better value than the incumbents, providing an exceptional app-based experience and offering award-winning customer support via phone, chat, email, and social channels.

Atom is an engaged and active member of the North East Community. In 2022 Atom signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with Durham University to progress key research and diversity initiatives. The region has one of the highest levels of youth unemployment in the UK and Atom is passionate about addressing the critical digital skills gap and helping develop young people and other groups that are under-represented within the industry.

As of November 2021, all employees enjoy a four-day working week, after Atom became the largest company - and only bank - in Britain to introduce the policy, with no reduction in salary.

The Atom executive team are highly experienced, having built and run some of the most well-respected banks in the UK. CEO Mark Mullen has 30 years’ experience in the sector and was previously CEO at the multi- award-winning telephone and internet bank first direct. The team is supported by a strong non-exec board, chaired by Bridget Rosewell CBE.