Indonet Partners with Juniper Networks for Intent-Based Networking Software to Automate and Modernize Network Deployment

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that PT IndoInternetTbk (Indonet), an Indonesian digital infrastructure provider, has selected Juniper Apstra to help automate, modernize and facilitate an experience-first expansion of its network infrastructure. Through managed automated network provisioning and monitoring, Apstra has already delivered Indonet an estimated 20% in cost-savings efficiency.

As the world’s largest archipelago, Indonesia has established a reputation as a preferred data center location in Southeast Asia due to its strategic location across vital shipping lanes, high levels of internet penetration and vibrant digital-first economy. To capitalize on this, the government has rolled out ambitious initiatives to accelerate economic growth, fueled by the urgency for digital transformation across industry sectors like manufacturing, finance and healthcare.

With digital transformation underway, the demand for reliable and scalable colocation services has spiked – with spending in the capital, Jakarta, alone expected to reach $938M by 2027 at a projected five-year CAGR of 22.7%. As Indonesia’s first Internet Service Provider, Indonet has built a reputation for providing scalable and reliable digital infrastructure solutions and is poised to capture more of that ongoing growth.

Indonet utilized Apstra to validate the design, deployment and operation of the EVPN/VXLAN overlay and IP fabric underlay of its latest data center, both built on Juniper QFX Series Switches. The use of validated templates and zero-touch provisioning has resulted in reduced deployment times and reliable data center operations, allowing Indonet to significantly streamline the day-to-day management of its data center networks and unify them in a virtual environment seamlessly.

As the only solution in the industry supporting a multivendor environment, Apstra can manage data centers built with different vendors, simplifying Indonet’s network operations while accelerating its scalability. Not only has Apstra dramatically reduced tedious manual tasks with repeatable blueprints, but it has also freed up skilled engineers at the company for more strategic work.

Additionally, the latest networking upgrades supported by Juniper’s Professional Services and Advanced Services empower Indonet to better respond to customer needs with greater agility, providing ultra-low latency and highly reliable cloud solutions required to power the country’s enterprises – the backbone of Indonesia’s economic growth.

“Our vision is to become the digital infrastructure enabler of choice in Indonesia. Our partnership with Juniper Networks has modernized our network, streamlined the management of our data centers and, most importantly, helped us predict problems before they arise. This forms a strong foundation that will enable us to expand our footprint, respond to our customers with great agility and, ultimately, help them to fully capture the growth potential Indonesia has to offer.”

- Den Tossi Ishak, Chief Operating Officer, Indonet

“Juniper Networks is excited to partner with and grow Indonet’s network as they build out a simplified, reliable and efficient infrastructure across Indonesia. Apstra has greatly facilitated the automation and expansion across their data center networks and we look forward to continuing our journey together as they transform into a modern digital infrastructure provider, further fueling Indonesia’s growth momentum.”

- Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN & Taiwan, Juniper Networks

