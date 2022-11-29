IronNet Partners With AWS Marketplace to Provide Complimentary Access to IronRadar Technology

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, today announced the launch of IronRadarSM, a new solution designed to proactively and automatically update customer cybersecurity tools to be able to detect and block malicious indicators of adversary infrastructure as they are being set up. Security teams can now gain access to IronRadar through a free trial being offered on AWS Marketplace.

Developed by IronNet’s team of elite threat hunters, IronRadar scours the internet fingerprinting servers to determine whether they are command and control (“C2”) infrastructure while being stood up, even before a cyber attack, such as ransomware, is initiated. Demonstrating 98% accuracy over a six-month testing period, IronRadar further enriches the data by creating purpose-built intelligence updates for proactively blocking adversarial infrastructure.

IronRadar threat detection and response is built from the ground up to be easy to deploy; accordingly, security teams can integrate IronRadar into existing tools, including SIEM/SOAR, TIP, EDRs, and firewalls, to increase effectiveness and defense. Once set up, IronRadar is regularly updated and automatically fed into a customer’s security landscape to proactively block threats, enabling faster response and realizing value without the need for sophisticated tools or large teams.

IronRadar is now available as an annual subscription sold directly from the Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) Marketplace. There is also a Free Trial option available through Marketplace to gain access to the APIs for a limited time.

IronRadar integrates seamlessly with the IronNet Collective DefenseSM platform, powered by AWS, which is the only solution that can identify anomalous behaviors and deliver anonymized, actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. The Collective Defense platform serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.

Members of the IronNet executive leadership team will be in Las Vegas during AWS reInvent 2022 to provide customized threat intelligence briefings and demonstrate how IronRadar builds further on IronNet’s comprehensive security offerings. Now open for registration at this link, briefings may include:

key threats emerging due to current world events (Russia, China, Iran);

attacks, novel threats, and indicators we see today;

malicious infrastructure that should be immediately blocked; and

use of collective defense to improve cybersecurity.

Briefing participants will walk away with actionable and timely attack intelligence and ideas on how to improve the productivity of their team and their organization's defense against sophisticated and nation-state cyber attacks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronRadar’s ability to proactively and automatically update customer cybersecurity tools with malicious indicators for adversary infrastructure, enrich user data to create purpose-built intelligence updates for proactively blocking adversarial infrastructure and integrate with existing tools, IronNet’s ability to provide visibility and detection of malicious behaviors and to help defend against increased cyber threats facing the globe, and AWS briefing participants’ ability to walk away with actionable and timely attack intelligence to help defend against sophisticated and nation-state cyber attacks. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside IronNet’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: IronNet’s inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations with IronNet’s partners and customers; IronNet’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNet’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNet’s products; potential litigation involving IronNet; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for IronNet’s products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in IronNet’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 2, 2022, IronNet’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on September 14, 2022, and other documents that IronNet files with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IronNet does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.