NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces the Launch of DERMAdoctor’s TikTok Store in China and Expands Online Marketing in the U.S. and China

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces the expansion of its lifestyle promotional video campaigns on TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin to reach new customers for its Avenova® and DERMAdoctor® brand products.

“We are expanding our e-commerce presence for DERMAdoctor products in China, which is the world’s largest e-commerce market, accounting for more than 50% of global e-commerce transactions,” said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. “UNQ Group, our new marketing partner in China, is running influencer videos through its Fancy subsidiary on Douyin, while also developing e-commerce strategies and offering integrated solutions to promote our DERMAdoctor products in this exceptionally large market for skincare products. Douyin is the leading short-video app in China and our new influencer videos provide an opportunity to efficiently reach customers among its 550 million active monthly users.

“We recently ran a successful campaign in China during the 12 days of Double 11, so named because it ends on November 11th. This is the world’s highest-grossing online shopping festival, generating several times more revenue than Black Friday in the U.S. Our influencer ads during this year’s event drove year-over-year increases of 26% in sales and 258% in total visitors to our online DERMAdoctor stores in China,” he added. “Earlier this year, we engaged Doumai, a leading e-commerce solution provider, to refresh our DERMAdoctor e-commerce store on TMall, the Chinese counterpart to Amazon in China. I’m pleased to say that our online store has gained 15,000 followers, with more than 30,000 consumers so far placing DERMAdoctor product orders through Tmall.”

“We are excited to be working with NovaBay and promoting DERMAdoctor’s skincare products, which align with our corporate mission of promoting quality and interesting products that lead to a healthy and beautiful life,” said Mr. Wang Yong, Chairman of UNQ Group.

NovaBay is promoting its products in the U.S. through TikTok, which is among the world’s most powerful forces in digital advertising, particularly in reaching young consumers. TikTok has more than 1 billion users worldwide and is on track to more than double its 2023 ad revenue versus the prior year. The Company’s fun, lifestyle videos on TikTok are proving highly effective in creating brand awareness and driving sales on online platforms like Amazon. For instance, NovaBay is running a fun ad to remind customers to use Avenova Antimicrobial Lid & Lash Spray before putting on mascara and recently teamed with a physician partner for a short-form video message about managing blepharitis.

About UNQ Group:

UNQ Group (UNQ Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2177. HK, Main Board) and its subsidiaries), is a leading brand e-commerce retail and wholesale solutions provider in China, strategically focused on fast-moving consumer goods, consisting of, among others, personal care products, beauty products, health products and others. UNQ Group provides brand analysis, store operations, digital marketing, logistics management and customer service based e-commerce solutions for brands in B2C and B2B models. UNQ Group has also established long-term partnerships with many international brands.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. Avenova® is the most prescribed antimicrobial lid and lash spray and DERMAdoctor® is a premium skincare brand offering more than 30 dermatologist-developed skincare products sold through traditional domestic retailers, digital beauty channels and international distributors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding current and future product offerings, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from selling such products, as well as generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the SEC, especially under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in the Preliminary Proxy Statement filed by NovaBay with the SEC, especially under the heading “Proposal Two: The Reverse Stock Split Proposal — Risks Relating to the Reverse Stock Split.” The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Socialize and Stay Informed on NovaBay’s Progress

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Connect with NovaBay on LinkedIn

Visit NovaBay’s Website

Avenova Purchasing Information

For NovaBay Avenova purchasing information:

Please call 800-890-0329 or email sales@avenova.com

Avenova.com

DERMAdoctor Purchasing Information

For DERMAdoctor purchasing information:

Please call 877-337-6237 or email service@dermadoctor.com

DERMAdoctor.com