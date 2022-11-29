Popeyes® and the National Urban League Partner to Help Further Recruit and Onboard Diverse Franchise Owners and Operators

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Popeyes® announces a new partnership with the National Urban League, a non-profit organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice for African Americans and others in underserved communities. Popeyes is teaming up with the National Urban League to further continue its commitment to bettering diversity across its franchising ecosystem. The partnership will allow Popeyes to leverage the National Urban League’s vast network of affiliate partners that serve 300 communities to identify and onboard new, diverse franchisees and operators to join the Popeyes family.

As one of the fastest growing quick service restaurant brands, Popeyes continues to expand its footprint and greet more and more guests with its delicious southern offerings that offer the taste you would expect when walking into an authentic kitchen in Louisiana. While Popeyes has a long waiting list of potential franchisees, the brand is looking to recruit best-in-class, diverse operators to join the family and help take the brand to the next level as it continues to develop and grow nationwide.

To make the process easy and accessible, the National Urban League will work in conjunction with Popeyes to create a partnership page on its website where candidates can apply to become a part of Popeyes growing family through an in-depth questionnaire and response form. The National Urban League will vet applicants and connect prospects with the Popeyes team for further engagement, education, and the possibility to become a Popeyes franchise owner and operator. The first phase of the initiative will see the National Urban League inviting individuals from within its network to learn more about this opportunity and submit materials for review by the Popeyes team.

“As a brand born in New Orleans, a city that defines the term melting pot with its array of blended cultures and diversity, Popeyes values working with business partners that represent the different backgrounds that the brand represents,” said Sami Siddiqui, President of Popeyes North America. “The trajectory of Popeyes growth requires hands-on, world class operators and we’re thrilled to partner with the National Urban League to find the perfect matches to join our growing family.”

“With franchises representing more than 10 percent of the small businesses in the country, it’s absolutely vital that this avenue of opportunity be expanded to include more operators of color,” National Urban League President Marc H. Morial said. “We’re proud to work with Popeyes, which recognizes that diversity, equity, and inclusion are integral to the strength and sustainability of any enterprise. We look forward to working together to help launch new careers and build small businesses that are the lifeblood of their communities.”

For more information about how to apply to become a Popeyes franchise operator, visit the website here.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has 50 years of history and culinary tradition. POPEYES® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed POPEYES® to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,500 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About National Urban League

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its 92 local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people annually nationwide. Visit www.nul.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @NatUrbanLeague.