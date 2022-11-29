Churchill Downs Revitalizes Historic Property with Q-SYS Platform

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To revitalize the historic Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, Q-SYS Professional Services teamed up with integrator Alpha Video to create an AV foundation that spans over one million square feet and delivers exceptional AV experiences to hundreds of thousands of patrons who pass through its gates every year.

This project presented several challenges for the design team as they were tasked with replacing 40 disparate processors, managing 650 amplifier loads, and creating a consistent control system for this massive property. With the software-based, Q-SYS cloud-managed audio, video and control Platform, the team was able to reimagine every zone with a single Q-SYS design file, giving them streamlined control with precise granularity.

In addition, the team was able to simplify end user controls with dozens of customized user control interfaces including an intuitive map-based navigation where any provisioned user can easily select any zone in the facility and remotely access volume and routing controls for on-the-fly adjustments, all without any AV expertise. The team also modernized the life safety system where any staff member can initiate a critical page that can override throughout the entire facility.

The Q-SYS Platform also allowed designers to create and deploy custom voicings for 16 different third-party loudspeakers. With Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager remote monitoring and management platform, the team can gain access to the system for real-time event support and consistent monitoring of the system.

“Delivering extraordinary experiences is foremost in our minds as our patrons travel from around the world to experience Churchill Downs,” says Keith Wetzler, Senior Director and Executive Producer, Churchill Downs Broadcasting. “As we continually work to enhance that experience, Alpha Video presented a compelling plan to upgrade our system, which included bringing in Q-SYS Professional Services. We knew immediately it was where we needed to go. Both Q-SYS Professional Services and Alpha Video translated our ambitions into a successful Kentucky Derby and helped to create a standardized foundation that we are confident will continue to reliably scale as our needs evolve."

To watch the full video case study and learn more about Q-SYS Professional Services, please visit: qsys.com/proservices.

High Resolution Image

http://bit.ly/3u6nUOH

About Q-SYS

Make AV smarter. Q-SYS is a cloud-manageable audio, video and control (AV&C) Platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since its inception in 2009, it has been architected to deliver personalized, connected and engaging AV experiences. With established solutions across corporate, education, hospitality, venues & events, cinema, government, healthcare, and transportation, Q-SYS redefines what is possible for live and virtual experiences by uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Racetrack (“CDRT”), the world’s most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The saddling paddock and the stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com.