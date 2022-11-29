GoZone WiFi and Forum Info-Tech Provide Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center with Innovative Portfolio of IT Solutions to Self-Manage, Automate and Drive Additional Revenue Opportunities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. & CORONA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoZone WiFi, the leader in WiFi monetization and management tools, and Forum Info-Tech, a top 100 managed service provider (MSP), today announced that the two companies are working together to provide the Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center with advanced IT and WiFi solutions. Toyota Arena is a multi-purpose arena in Ontario, CA, hosting local sporting events and concerts including the Ontario Clippers, and the Ontario Convention Center is a full-service, state-of-the-art convention facility used for conventions, trade shows, exhibits and meetings.

GoZone WiFi and Forum Info-Tech are helping to drive revenue and connect with Wi-Fi users that exhibit or attend events at large facilities like the Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center using GoZone’s Smart WiFi™ Suite of guest analytics solutions and Forum Info-Tech’s IT products and services. These combined solutions offer these venues with updated IT services and the ability to self-manage and automate the onboarding of any type of user including exhibitors, guests, fans, contractors, and all their IoT devices.

“We are excited to partner with Forum Info-Tech to provide Toyota Arena with our combined innovative guest analytic and IT solutions,” said Todd Myers, Founder and CEO, GoZone WiFi. “GoZone’s solutions for stadium and Convention Center facilities like Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center provide these venues with the opportunity to increase concession revenues, drive future attendance and make informed staffing decisions. In addition, these venues can better understand traffic flow and attendee behavior and apply that data to event layout and design. They also can showcase event sponsors with interactive ads, drive app downloads, and provide advertiser attribution.”

“GoZone Wi-Fi helps Forum Info-Tech add an additional layer of service for our Managed IT Service venues like the Toyota Arena and Ontario Convention Center. In addition to providing onsite and co-managed IT services for their computer networks, workstation support, and cloud hosting and security compliance, we have found that GoZone Wi-Fi provides Forum Info-Tech the logical extension of taking care of the venue’s Wi-Fi to provide an incredible and hassle-free WiFi experience for both the venue and those attending events,” added Biren Shukla, President and CEO, Forum Info-Tech.

About GoZone:

GoZone WiFi is a SaaS company and leader in monetizing and managing Guest WiFi. The company offers business analytics, venue intelligence and guest engagement by using WiFi networks to deliver branded content, provide customer analytics, and display advertising. GoZone’s Smart WiFi Suite of products enables WiFi monetization through rich location data, marketing engagements, and third-party sponsorships. GoZone’s venue intelligence enables enterprises to strategically refine operations, bridging the gap between marketing and IT. Learn more at GoZoneWiFi.com.

About Forum Info-Tech:

Forum Info-Tech specializes in educating our clients on the information technology options available to ease business IT concerns and implement the best solution. Our professional scope ranges from engineering and implementing on-premise network solutions, designing and migrating to cloud solutions, business continuity, and data recovery solutions, and consulting on various IT projects. Our network and technical engineers’ combined experience allows us to successfully provide custom, affordable solutions to our valued clients. For more information, please learn more at www.foruminfotech.net.