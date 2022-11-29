RYVID Receives $20 Million Grant to Increase Jobs and Contribute to California’s World Leading Climate Goals

Founded by enthusiasts, engineered by innovators, and designed by aerospace industry gearheads, RYVID was formed by a desire to combine the heart of an EV with the soul of moto. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RYVID Anthem is a completely fresh take on two-wheeled EV mobility. Proprietary technology includes a bespoke, lightweight stainless-steel chassis, Ergo-Easy adjustable ride height, and a removable battery pack for easy charging. The Anthem’s groundbreaking tech is cloaked beneath minimal, sleek bodywork. A premium product at an accessible price point, an electric motorcycle that blazes the trail, transforming how the world rides.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RYVID was recently awarded a $20M grant from the State of California through the California Competes Program and is looking forward to establishing its headquarters in the community of Hawaiian Gardens, a manufacturing facility in San Bernardino beginning in 2023, and a lithium battery manufacturing facility in El Cajon in 2025.

“These are exactly the types of investments and jobs that were envisioned by the CalCompetes Program,” said Scott Dosick, CalCompetes Deputy Director. “This grant will enable RYVID to not only establish business operations in California, but also cement its presence here for the long-term future. Once again, California will be the home for innovation and investment that will increase employment, create living-wage jobs and contribute towards the state’s world-leading climate goals.”

RYVID is now in tooling production for the Anthem Launch Edition electric motorcycle, delivering in the U.S. beginning Summer of 2023. Launch Edition's are limited to 1,000 units and standard production Anthem's are open for pre-order globally.

“The RYVID team is very grateful to Governor Newsom and the California Competes Program for this grant. We welcome the opportunity to serve our California community, the nation, and the entire globe through sustainable electric vehicle production,” said Dong Tran, CEO of RYVID. “The founders of RYVID are immigrants and children of immigrants who came to California for a better life, and we are committed to providing high-paying manufacturing jobs to our home state for years to come in one of the fastest growing sectors of electric mobility.”

About RYVID

RYVID is a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing corporation in the new, high-growth field of electric Mobile Sports. Founded by enthusiasts, engineered by innovators, and designed by aerospace industry gearheads, RYVID was formed by a desire to combine the heart of an EV with the soul of moto. RYVID’s first product is the Anthem, an electric motorcycle with a lightweight, aerospace-inspired frame and unique rider-adjustable seat. Combining EV efficiency with the excitement of two wheeled mobility, the Anthem is poised revolutionize urban commuting for the next generation.

The RYVID Anthem Launch Edition is available for pre-order at www.ryvid.com IG: @ryvid_ev