Planet DDS Selected by InterDent as New Dental Software Provider

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet DDS, the leader in cloud-based dental solutions, announced today that InterDent, one of the leading regional dental service organizations (DSO) in the Western region of the United States, has selected Denticon Practice Management and Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging for its supported dental practice locations.

Moving to the Planet DDS platform, InterDent is now among the rapidly growing number of large DSOs in the country that use Denticon and Apteryx for centralized access to patient communications, scheduling, X-rays, reporting, billing, and patient records. With more than half of the 25 largest DSOs in the country already using Planet DDS solutions, InterDent’s decision reflects its desire to partner with the highly endorsed and experienced team at Planet DDS for a proven cloud-based platform.

“The leadership team at InterDent was highly discerning and knowledgeable as they shared with us their objectives as an organization. To ensure a successful transition from a legacy solution that they had used for decades to a cloud solution, they were looking for a complete, all-in-one solution that would standardize training, centralize operations, and allow them to scale,” said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer of Planet DDS. “We’re thrilled that they’ve selected Planet DDS and look forward to supporting the growth of their organization with our solutions.”

“We are committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our patients and to do that, we need solutions that can support our team and our growth as an organization. To that end, we considered all aspects of what Planet DDS offered, including scalability, onboarding expertise, security, and robustness of the application,” said Matthew Wickesberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of InterDent. “We’re excited to partner with Planet DDS and confident that with its established, enterprise solutions, we will be well-positioned to uphold the highest standard in patient care as we continue to expand our DSO footprint nationwide.”

The integrated solution that combines Denticon Practice Management with Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging will streamline how InterDent supports dental practices across its large geographic footprint to reduce administrative workloads, increase collaboration, and provide secure and easy access to practice and patient information. Apteryx XVWeb is a robust 2D/3D cloud imaging solution that allows dentists to capture, edit, and securely share X-rays from anywhere. With its open architecture framework, Apteryx XVWeb software works with virtually all imaging devices.

To learn more about Planet DDS and its cloud-based dental software platform, visit planetdds.com.

About Planet DDS:

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices, including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Cloud Imaging, and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today’s dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit planetdds.com.

About InterDent

InterDent was founded over 30 years ago by a group of dentists who realized that they could improve patient care if they retained business professionals to provide administrative and business support. Today, under the brands Gentle Dental®, SmileKeepers, Blue Oak Dental, and Capitol Dental, InterDent provides comprehensive dental support and administrative services to approximately 170 practices employing more than 400 dentists across eight states: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Kansas, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington. We aspire to provide exceptional, lifelong, integrated oral healthcare services. Our mission is to enhance the quality of our patients’ lives by providing accessible oral healthcare, which is paramount to overall health and well-being. To learn more, visit interdent.com.