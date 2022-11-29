Oxford Global Resources Expands Capabilities in Workday® with Acquisition of Hale International

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Global Resources ("Oxford"), a leading high-end specialty staffing and consulting services firm, in the United States and Europe, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Hale International (“Hale”), a leading provider of Workday® specialty staffing and consulting services in the United States. Through the acquisition, Oxford has entered into the Workday® ecosystem, with capabilities encompassing the full lifecycle of solutions, including new implementations, post go-live support, ongoing maintenance, and system upgrades.

Hale is a premium staffing solutions firm that specializes in providing highly skilled Workday® professionals to organizations across the United States. As a result of its exclusive focus, Hale is the preferred partner for organizations seeking the highest-quality Workday® Human Capital Management, Financials, and Adaptive Planning specialists.

Matthew Cox, Chief Executive Officer and Founder commented, “We are thrilled to enter into this new chapter with Oxford Global Resources. This partnership also allows Hale to further expand our presence across the USA, as well as leverage Oxford’s knowledge and infrastructure to support our ambitious growth plans. We remain committed to providing outstanding services to our customers, as well as outstanding opportunities for our consultants, and we look forward to working with Oxford to support our next phase of growth.”

“We are very excited to partner with Matt and the entire Hale team,” said Rob McGuckin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Global Resources, “As companies are facing increasingly complex technical and niche hiring in the Workday® market we believe Hale is uniquely positioned to be the best-in-class partner of choice to help clients through every aspect of their Workday® journey.”

About Oxford Global Resources

Oxford is a leading high-end specialty staffing and consulting services firm in the United States and Europe. Oxford focuses on proactively utilizing its network of highly skilled professionals to immediately connect its clients with the expertise they need. The Company is known for its unmatched ability to deliver The Right Talent. Right Now.® Oxford focuses on the premium staffing market for niche, highly specialized roles across Information Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Healthcare IT. Oxford is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 2,200 active customers in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.oxfordcorp.com.

About Hale International

Hale is a leading provider of high-end specialty staffing and recruiting services for the Workday® ecosystem. Hale is dedicated exclusively to Workday® and specializes in providing Workday® Human Capital Management, Financials, and Adaptive Planning specialists to companies across the United States. For more information, visit www.haleinternational.com.

Workday® is a registered trademark of Workday®, Inc. Neither Oxford Global Resources nor Hale International are affiliated with Workday®, Inc., nor does Workday®, Inc. sponsor or endorse either their business or their services.