SafetyCo Partners Adds Industrial Safety Trainers to Growing Portfolio of Companies

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SafetyCo Partners (“SafetyCo”) announced an investment in and partnership with Industrial Safety Trainers (“IST”) today, adding to its growing portfolio of companies. The newly launched, occupational health and safety platform offers an integrated suite of safety services under one umbrella, modernizing a fragmented industry to better serve its industrial, infrastructure, construction, and education sector clients. Adding to SafetyCo’s existing roster of companies, including recently announced Safety Design Strategies, IST has been an innovative industry leader for over 20 years. IST founded the Safety Bus concept, which delivers on-site training, and pioneered virtual and hybrid safety training courses during the pandemic, which are now used to support underserviced regions in northern Canada. SafetyCo is a growth platform of private investment firm &Capital which aims to change the face of safety consulting nationwide.

“Having entrepreneur and founder, Randy Dignard, and his team at IST join the SafetyCo family has been an exciting milestone in our journey to-date,” said Mark Ferrier, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of &Capital. “The innovation that Randy’s team has brought to the industry is unmatched, and we know that armed with Randy’s nuanced knowledge of health and safety policy and regulation in Canada, we can combine our resources and expertise to grow SafetyCo for the benefit of our clients and an in-demand sector.”

Founded in 1999, IST’s group of companies includes Industrial Safety Trainers; Construction Safety Trainers, which is focused on working at heights along with providing a myriad of compliance solutions to the construction industry; and the Safety Bus, which provides mobile, on-site training. With training centres in Toronto, Barrie and Ottawa, its 25 employees are certified professionals with in-field experience that service all of Ontario. President and founder, Randy Dignard, is well known in the industry as one of Ontario’s leading safety consultants, and he coaches business owners across the country on how they can demonstrate due diligence and adherence to Ontario safety laws. IST pioneered remote and hybrid training courses during the pandemic which has set the standard for other private and public-sector training providers. The company has provided training to 26,300 workers over the past two years.

“Safety training has been a passion of mine for nearly 25 years, and I have seen the industry evolve in many ways during that time. I fundamentally believe that safety training does not need to be expensive or inconvenient and I have built my business around these values. Given the increased demand we’re seeing from employers and the shortage of trained workers, I’m excited to partner with the SafetyCo team to make our services more accessible and competitive for our growing client base,” said Randy Dignard, President and Founder of IST.

About SafetyCo

SafetyCo provides clients with best-in-class safety consulting, industrial and construction safety training, site inspection, and confined space rescue services. Our team of safety consultants, safety managers, safety officers, safety trainers, and rescue technicians seamlessly execute safety requirements across industrial, infrastructure, construction, and education clients. With a focus on innovation, our diverse and experienced team creates best-in-class safety solutions by leveraging the latest in data and technology.

SafetyCo is seeking to invest in and partner with businesses across Canada that offer health & safety and environmental services. Ideal partners have a strong reputation, operate at the highest level of integrity, and have an experienced management team.

Partnering with SafetyCo offers value-added services for health and safety industry entrepreneurs and management teams, including shared back-office functions and software, cross-selling opportunities, business optimization through data analytics, and access to a growth network; ultimately allowing entrepreneurs to focus their energy on doing more of the work they enjoy.

For more information, visit: safetyco.ca

About Industrial Safety Trainers

IST combines three brands: Industrial Safety Trainers, Construction Safety Trainers, and the Safety Bus (mobile training). Known for its innovative and engaging safety training programs across all formats (in-person, distance learning, and online), IST provides training solutions across Canada. IST operates out of three training centres in Toronto, Barrie, and Ottawa. For more information, visit: thesafetybus.com

About &Capital

&Capital is a private investment company focused on value creation through platform development and consolidation within business services industry verticals. Firm partners bring an entrepreneurial spirit and a diverse skillset to bear for their partners, which includes deep expertise in business growth initiatives, operational streamlining, strategic capital allocation, and sales and marketing strategies. With a view of offering permanent capital to partners, the firm is focused on investing in founders and companies that are either in transition or poised for transformation. For more information, visit: andcapital.ca