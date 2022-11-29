ZS and Abacus Insights Partner to Bring Innovative Data and Analytics to Health Plans

EVANSTON, Ill. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As ZS continues to help health plans evolve and transform, the firm announced today an investment in and partnership with Abacus Insights, a healthcare technology leader with a groundbreaking offering in data usability that rapidly accelerates the achievement of key health plan goals including efficiency, equity, health services and member outcomes.

“At ZS, we believe the future of healthcare is connected, with providers, health plans, pharma companies and other stakeholders working together,” said ZS CEO Pratap Khedkar. “Usable data from Abacus Insights is a key enabler and connecter, and we take seriously our role in helping health plans innovate and excel. Partnerships like this one between ZS and Abacus Insights will be increasingly important in a connected health ecosystem.”

Abacus Insights offers the capability to consolidate and clean billions of pieces of structured and unstructured data from payers, providers, labs, digital apps and many more sources, providing end users with complete, current and accurate data sets that drive both operational and analytical uses. Through this partnership, health plans working with ZS gain access to usable data and a full suite of analytics and digital tools, unlocking insights from sales to operations to health outcomes and accelerating a path to decisions and actions.

“Abacus Insights is proud to have the support of ZS both as an investor and partner. ZS recognizes that data usability is a game-changer in creating and scaling big performance advances for health plans,” said Minal Patel, Abacus Insights CEO. “Our companies share a common purpose to improve healthcare. Our combined health plan-specific expertise will accelerate our ability to help clients achieve their key transformational goals of better serving their members and leading healthcare change.”

Usable data from Abacus Insights is already powering better quality reporting, more accurate risk adjustment and improved value-based contracting, care and payments. ZS Managing Principal Adam Siskind, who leads the firm’s health plan and provider vertical, said the partnership aims to help unlock use cases that health plans can leverage to fully realize the benefits of their analytics transformations.

“There is no shortage of health plan challenges to solve, and it seems there is never enough capacity to unravel them. Our partnership with Abacus Insights will help our clients access the solutions they need to not only reach their goals but to do so efficiently and with scale,” Siskind said. “At ZS, we are proud to be the leading firm at the intersection of healthcare and analytics, so it only made sense to join forces with Abacus Insights, a company already recognized as the leader in health plan data usability in the U.S. Our combined capabilities allow us to achieve a new level of impact that all of our health plan clients seek—and all of their members deserve.”

About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm focused on transforming global healthcare and beyond. We leverage our leading-edge analytics, plus the power of data, science and products to help our clients make more intelligent decisions, deliver innovative solutions and improve outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 12,000 employees in 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Abacus Insights

Abacus Insights is a healthcare technology leader with the only data transformation platform and solutions built specifically for health plans. Focused on data usability, Abacus Insights gives payers a new level of control and flexibility with their data by developing accurate, timely, and robust ecosystems that can support analytics and operational use cases. Managing data for 21 million members, Abacus Insights partners with payers to deliver scalable solutions that drive strategic initiatives, control costs, and improve member lives and experiences.