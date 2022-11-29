HelloFresh and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Launch Limited-Edition Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti Meal Kits

Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits feature all of the pre-portioned ingredients and a step-by-step recipe card to make the dish in the comfort of your kitchen. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are spreading holiday cheer like never before with the launch of limited-edition Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits. Inspired by the dish featured in the beloved holiday film, Elf, these festive meal kits will provide fans – and anyone who shares Buddy’s affinity for elf culture – everything needed to make the sweet, syrupy, candy-filled spaghetti dish right in the comfort of their own workshops…we mean kitchens!

The HelloFresh version of the iconic dish famously devoured by Buddy the Elf™ stays true to an elf’s flavor palate, featuring notable ingredients - like candy and syrup - that are an essential part of an elf’s diet. Starting with Colavita spaghetti as the base, the HelloFresh recipe also includes maple syrup, chocolate syrup, marshmallows, chocolate nonpareil candies, crumbled chocolate frosted pastries, and more. With the option to eat with your hands or pair with a bottle of cola, Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti is sure to make even South Pole elves smile.

“While drawing inspiration from the sweet spaghetti dish seen in the movie Elf, we created a chocolate-forward version that stays true to Buddy the Elf’s dish, incorporating crushed chocolate cereal, various chocolate candies, marshmallows, and of course, syrup,” said Michelle Doll Olson, HelloFresh Culinary Development Manager. “Our goal is always to create recipes that are both tasty and fun to prepare, and we’re sure this over-the-top recipe will satisfy any elf’s sweet tooth while bringing the holiday spirit to your household!”

Starting on December 5th at 12:25 PM EST, Buddy the Elf™ Spaghetti meal kits by HelloFresh will be available exclusively through www.HelloFreshElfSpaghetti.com with no subscription required. The kits are priced at $14.99 for two servings and include all of the pre-portioned ingredients and a step-by-step recipe card to make the dish in the comfort of your kitchen. A limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from Monday, December 5th through Friday, December 9th. Orders will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, regardless of whether you’re on the naughty or nice list. Orders open each day at 12:25 PM EST.

HelloFresh is also offering holiday-inspired recipes and winter-themed treats for every meal occasion this season featured on the HelloFresh menu and through the Market add-on store. Customers can check out www.HelloFresh.com and choose among a three-course feast, a selection of brunch options, special sides, decadent desserts, snacks, and more.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 19 international markets. In 2021, HelloFresh delivered more than 450 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.