Braze Announces Support for AWS for Advertising & Marketing Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braze(Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced support for the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate advertising and marketing transformation.

AWS for Advertising & Marketing is an initiative featuring services and solutions purpose-built to meet the needs of advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, ad technology providers, and analytics service providers. The initiative helps customers deliver personalized ad experiences, optimize ad serving performance and cost, and innovate on audience segmentation and attribution. It simplifies the process for industry customers to select the right tools and partners helping accelerate their production launches and see faster time to value. Braze gives marketers the power to convert creative ideas into well-orchestrated, personalized conversations delivered at optimal times through relevant channels. Braze supports AWS products and services such as Amazon Simplified Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Personalize, and Amazon EventBridge to create a foundation for personalization. Through AWS, Braze collects and processes more than half a trillion pieces of consumer behavior data per month to build audience profiles and improve personalized messaging. This empowers brands to build strong relationships with their customers, which can support the brand’s sustainable long-term revenue growth. Braze also breaks down the silos between product and marketing teams, helping growth teams experiment and make data-driven decisions to optimize growth across the customer lifecycle.

AWS empowers advertisers and marketers to reinvent workloads with solutions designed to improve audience and customer data management, privacy-enhanced data collaboration, advertising platforms, marketing measurement and ad intelligence, and personalized digital customer experiences. For customers looking for prescriptive, solution-specific support, AWS for Advertising & Marketing can identify leading industry partners in each area.

One benefit of migrating or building advertising and marketing workloads on the most widely adopted cloud is the number of integrations and distribution channels connecting shared data with flexibility and interoperability. Whether you are seeking third party data or tools for better managing first party data, there are both AWS and third-party solutions offered in the AWS Data Exchange, AWS Marketplace, along with the largest community of AWS Partner Network (APN) members, including Braze.

“The importance of speed at scale cannot be overestimated as consumers’ expectations for on-demand, hyper-personalized communications continue to increase,” said Matt McRoberts, SVP of Global Alliances at Braze. “Delivering real-time brand experiences to customers at scale is not easy. It requires a dedicated team, innovative approach, and most importantly technology and services made up of built for purpose tools that are designed to seamlessly work together. The AWS infrastructure allows Braze to offer brands incredible speed, scale, and agility to build stronger, meaningful relationships with customers. We’re proud of how our work has continued to grow over the years, to now support the AWS Advertising & Marketing initiative.”

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US and UK Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated performance or benefits of Braze’s products and services, Braze’s support for or the potential advantages of the AWS for Advertising & Marketing initiative. These forward-looking statements are based on Braze’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Braze’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze’s results is included in the Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange on September 13, 2022, and Braze’s other public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Braze’s views only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.