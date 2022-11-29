Revere Partners Announces Partnerships With Seattle Study Club and Workman School of Dental Medicine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revere Partners, the first and only venture capital fund focused on oral health, today announced two new partnerships that are expected to deliver innovation and the newest technology to groups dedicated to advancing the ways dentistry is practiced. The agreements with Seattle Study Club and the Workman School of Dental Medicine at High Point University will focus on established dentists looking to enhance their knowledge and methods, as well as the next generation of oral health professionals.

Seattle Study Club is an international network of dental practitioners committed to furthering their knowledge and advancing their methods of care. It has more than 250 study clubs worldwide, with each one focused on helping members improve their practices, connect with the dental community, and incorporate the newest, groundbreaking, and proven techniques and tools into dentistry. Revere Partners has agreed to bolster the clubs’ regular interactive meetings by introducing at least one dental startup per quarter (the club is also openly recruiting startups now), providing startups and dental technology providers exclusive access to the growth-oriented network.

The Workman School of Dental Medicine is the first private dental school in North Carolina, with plans to welcome its first cohort in August 2024 (class selection beginning in summer 2023). Its unique teaching model will place students in real practices for clinical experience, while aiming to open up more opportunities within dentistry via affordable tuition. Workman students are expected to be the first dental students to receive a broad, dentistry-business education in a predoctoral program. Revere Partners’ partnership will infuse the latest technology into the CARE education and practice model, as well as launch a special entrepreneurship and venture capital externship for students.

“Oral health is a very collaborative field and partnering with both of these distinct councils of learning has the potential to move the entire industry forward,” said Revere Partners managing partner Dr. Jeremy Krell, who is also a member of the Workman School’s Board of Advisors. “Whether it’s established practitioners or newcomers to the field, we all share the same vision of advancing how dentistry is practiced. These partnerships will also provide unique opportunities to some of the most innovative startups to be seen by a much wider audience.”

“This partnership will have a direct impact on the next generation of dental professionals,” said Dr. Scott De Rossi, founding dean at the Workman School. “Revere Partners will help provide our students access to the latest oral-health technologies, while presenting opportunities for real-world relationships that can establish the foundation for successful careers in the field.”

Seattle Study Club CEO Brian Bussey said the partnership could have an extended reach.

“In dentistry, it’s vital to stay on top of the latest technologies and methods,” he said. “Our arrangement with Revere Partners will help showcase cutting-edge innovations to oral-health professionals around the globe, which will lead to optimized patient and provider experiences.”

To learn more about Revere Partners, visit reverepartnersvc.com. Contact fund directly at info@reverepartnersvc.com. Provide investment application link: apply here

About Revere Partners

Revere Partners is the first venture capital fund exclusively focused on oral health, identifying opportunities for investors and providing capital for cutting-edge innovations in the oral and systemic health sectors. Revere Partners’ inaugural fund has a flexible and unique structure with continuously open fundraising that enables startups to connect with unrivaled industry resources and growth opportunities. Founded by Dr. Jeremy Krell and David Arena, Revere Partners fosters strategic partnerships that improve care delivery as well as patient and provider experiences – maximizing value for investors. Revere Partners is committed to inclusive partnerships with underserved businesses in the healthcare sector, including but not limited to, women-, minority and LBGTQ+-owned enterprises. To learn more visit www.reverepartnersvc.com or on LinkedIn.

About Seattle Study Club

Seattle Study Club is an international network of dental professionals interested in furthering their knowledge and providing excellent care. It has more than 250 dental study clubs in its worldwide network. Each study club meets regularly for interactive educational programs, discussion on the latest developments in dentistry, and presentations by world-renowned clinical speakers. These meetings provide a forum for each member doctor to discuss and plan cases by drawing on the collective knowledge of the entire group.

About The Workman School of Dental Medicine

The Workman School of Dental Medicine at High Point University is intentionally designed to lead the country in innovative curricula and clinical experiences. High Point University will provide personalized tracks to satisfy the career interests of the program’s students, who will complete coursework and clinicals across areas of interest throughout their learning journey. The Workman School of Dental Medicine will welcome its inaugural cohort in August 2024. Applications will be accepted beginning May 1, 2023, with interviews and selection of the cohort taking place in summer 2023.