TNS Marks Payments Industry Milestone With PCI Partnership

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global, leading payment infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider, today announced it is celebrating a 15-year milestone of continuous PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance. As an early adopter taking guidance from the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) and working collaboratively with Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) Viking Cloud, TNS has complied with, and contributed to, secure payment standards compliance since 2007.

“TNS is pleased to be celebrating a decade and a half of flawless performance, processing billions of transactions in compliance with mission-critical PCI standards that assure secure global commerce. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to make payments more secure and easy for our customers,” said John Tait, TNS’ Global Managing Director, Payments Market. “As one of the first PCI-compliant Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers, we’re poised to lead the industry through the complexities of payments automation and compliance with the next PCI DSS 4.0 standard.”

The scope of the standards has increased exponentially since the card brands first came together to form the Security Standards Council in 2006. PCI DSS 4.0 has taken years to develop and will significantly modernize payments security when it goes into effect in January 2024.

“We’ve worked with TNS as their security assessor since the beginning, through every evolution of the PCI standard, multiple acquisitions and digital transformation,” added Kevin Pierce, Chief Operating Officer at Viking Cloud.

The pandemic, new market entrants and methods of payment, digital transformation and cloud migration have changed consumer behavior and accelerated new payments adoption. At this tipping point, the PCI standards remain embedded in the ecosystem where data security has become a more collaborative responsibility, and where compliance has evolved from an isolated IT expense to a more vital investment in people, process, and technology.

“We’ve achieved this success through collaboration and by respecting the premise and promise of compliance across the global ecosystem,” said Umer Ayub, Chief Risk Officer at TNS. “We are proud of our success in providing secure connectivity across millions of consumer touchpoints.”

About TNS

TNS is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the payments, communications and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. Enabling and powering payment strategies for businesses, TNS Payments Market business securely and reliably transports transactions across the globe. Through its consumer touchpoints, global connectivity and transaction processing solutions, TNS enables its partners to simplify, secure and manage the most complex aspects of the payment ecosystem and gain strategic advantage from the moment they engage with consumers. For more information, please visit tnsi.com.

About Viking Cloud

VikingCloud provides end-to-end security and compliance solutions to businesses worldwide, offering the latest in cloud-based solutions to secure networks and maintain compliance. Almost 5 million businesses use VikingCloud’s award-winning platform, and the company maintains partnerships with many of the world’s leading acquirers and payment service providers. VikingCloud also works with the world’s largest brands helping them proactively mitigate evolving cyber threats and business risk. VikingCloud’s Asgard Platform™ processes billions of security events daily, providing real-time intelligence access to an organization’s cyber risk landscape. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, VikingCloud has clients in more than 70 countries and a global team of more than 1,000.

