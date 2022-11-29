T-Mobile for Business is Now Selling Ooma AirDial, An Innovative Solution for POTS Replacement, As Part of Its Internet of Things Portfolio

Ooma announced today that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio.

T-Mobile offers a wide range of IoT products and services for businesses of all sizes with solutions that are ready to deploy, customizable and secure. Customers of T-Mobile for Business can learn about Ooma AirDial at https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/iot/pots-phone-network and place an order through a T-Mobile for Business sales representative.

Analog copper-wire phone lines, also known as plain old telephone service or POTS, are being rapidly phased out by legacy telecommunications providers. This “copper sunset” creates a significant challenge for maintaining safety devices and business-critical systems that require a POTS line – ranging from fire alarm panels to elevator phones, fax machines, public safety phones, building access systems and more – that often can’t be migrated to voice over internet, or VoIP, service. Meanwhile, the monthly cost of business POTS lines is escalating rapidly and reliability is declining.

Ooma AirDial (https://www.ooma.com/airdial) provides turnkey replacement for POTS lines by combining the AirDial base station with virtual analog phone service and a data connection through the nationwide T-Mobile network. AirDial deployments can be remotely managed through an online portal with automated alerts, reducing expensive “truck rolls” and lowering incident response time.

Ooma and T-Mobile have established a direct connection for AirDial between T-Mobile’s network and Ooma’s cloud-based phone service, enhancing reliability and call quality. This direct connection also means calls do not traverse the public internet – a regulatory requirement for some life safety systems, such as fire alarm panels.

“ We are excited to have a telecommunications leader such as T-Mobile for Business raising awareness of copper sunset and sharing our Ooma AirDial solution with their vast customer base,” said Chris Burgy, vice president of corporate development at Ooma. “ With AirDial, any organization, regardless of size, now has access to POTS replacement that’s simple to deploy and will in many cases immediately cut their monthly telecom costs.”

For more information on Ooma AirDial from T-Mobile for Business, go to https://www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/iot/pots-phone-network.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to the functionality, features and benefits of Ooma AirDial. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Ooma’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 filed on April 8, 2022, and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Ooma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.