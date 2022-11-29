Brightwood Capital Advisors Leads Senior Secured Credit Facility to Support Beringer Capital’s Investment in VeraData

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightwood Capital Advisors (“Brightwood”), a middle market private credit firm, today announced that it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent for a senior secured credit facility in support of Beringer Capital’s investment in VeraData (“the Company”), a decision science company that leverages next generation analytics and omni-channel data to optimize direct marketing campaign results.

VeraData uses advanced algorithms and machine learning to help its clients make better fundraising and marketing decisions faster. The Company leverages machine learning to provide its customers with unique insights, actionable intelligence, and improved fundraising results. In addition to serving commercial businesses and agencies, VeraData proudly supports the nonprofit community by providing strategic insights to develop strategies, expand donor bases, and optimize engagement. These services utilize proprietary technology to meaningfully impact charities that work with first responders, veterans and underserved communities.

“ We’re thrilled to support VeraData as it continues to provide critical data and fundraising support to businesses and the nonprofit community amidst a period of widespread economic uncertainty,” said Sengal Selassie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Brightwood. “ As a minority-owned firm that has been focused on helping overlooked and underserved communities since inception, Brightwood is proud to support VeraData’s dedication to serving charitable organizations and we look forward to continuing to support its mission with our new partners at Beringer Capital.”

“ We’re very excited to embark on this new partnership with Brightwood,” said Gil Ozir, Managing Partner at Beringer Capital. “ We share the VeraData team’s vision for advancing analytical techniques that deliver meaningful results to clients in need, and we look forward to seeing the Company’s continued success.”

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood partners with non-sponsored businesses as well as private equity sponsors to provide customized financing solutions for directly originated investments.

Founded in 2010, Brightwood is a minority-owned firm with a team of over 50 employees who manage more than $5 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base. Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: https://brightwoodlp.com/.

About Beringer Capital

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving information, media, marketing, commerce, data and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. Beringer’s collaborative approach, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and achieve impressive results.

Beringer Capital has offices in Toronto and New York. For more information, visit: https://www.beringercapital.com/.