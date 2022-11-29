Ribon Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Pre-Clinical CD38 Program by Boehringer Ingelheim

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ribon Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting stress support pathways, today announced that it entered into an agreement on the acquisition of its CD38 program with Boehringer Ingelheim. This includes a small molecule inhibitor designed to modulate intra- and extracellular CD38 activity, potentially restoring immune function in various diseases, as well as corresponding patents and other proprietary information. Boehringer Ingelheim aims to develop novel therapies based on Ribon’s CD38 program to transform the lives of patients with immunological and fibrotic diseases.

“ We are pleased to enter this agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim as they build upon the pioneering work with our BEACON+ platform to potentially deliver first-in-class treatments to significantly improve outcomes for patients with diseases where CD38 activity is implicated,” said Prakash Raman, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Ribon Therapeutics. “ Additionally, we believe this agreement, along with our ongoing clinical trials evaluating RBN-2397 and RBN-3143, further validates our approach and ability to discover and develop potentially meaningful treatment options targeting NAD+-utilizing enzymes using the BEACON+ platform.”

Ribon has developed this program from target and lead discovery through lead optimization using its proprietary BEACON+ platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Ribon will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive future payments related to preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones.

About Ribon Therapeutics

Ribon Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics targeting novel enzyme families activated under cellular stress conditions that contribute to disease. Ribon’s portfolio includes two oral, first-in-class clinical programs, RBN-2397 (a PARP7 inhibitor) and RBN-3143 (a PARP14 inhibitor), targeting broad indications in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company explores novel areas of biology to develop effective treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options and has active clinical programs in oncology and inflammatory disease. Leveraging its proprietary BEACON+ (Blocking the Enzyme Activity Component of NAD+) platform, Ribon is building a pipeline of selective, small molecule inhibitors to numerous NAD+-utilizing enzymes, beginning with monoARTs (mono-ADP-ribosyltransferase), which have applications across multiple therapeutic areas. Ribon is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://ribontx.com/.