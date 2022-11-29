Ian Martin and Ian Martin Workforce are now Raise

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ian Martin and Ian Martin Workforce, two of North America’s largest, purpose-driven staffing companies, announced today that they are rebranding as Raise.

Raise was initially launched in April 2021, as a new division of the Ian Martin Group, to deliver an innovative direct sourcing solution.

Today, Ian Martin and Ian Martin Workforce are adopting the name Raise across all business lines because Raise speaks to the company’s mission of connecting people in meaningful work. The company seeks to Raise the bar in the recruiting industry and to Raise expectations for how businesses should create value for stakeholders in the 21st century. At Raise, we are creating a better world through work.

“The company was cofounded by my grandmother, Mary Masson, and Ian Martin in 1957,” says Tim Masson, the current Chief Steward and CEO. “While the name Ian Martin is rich in history, people are looking for innovation and a positive vision for the future. Our company has evolved – the name Raise reflects the expanded contributions we want to make in the world going forward.”

About Raise

The name Raise was first launched in March 2021, ahead of our co-commissioned SIA research report on Direct Sourcing. While Raise’s initial service offerings focused on managed direct sourcing and volume hiring, Raise now offers a full complement of services:

Managed Direct Sourcing

Contingent / Contract Recruitment

Permanent & Executive Search

RPO/Volume Hiring

Skilled Trades

Payroll, EOR, and Compliance Management

Raise currently has 20 offices globally ─ mainly across Canada and the United States.

Named a Best Staffing Firm to Work For 2022 by the Staffing Industry Analysts, Raise has about 500 employees, and approximately 5,000 contractors on assignment with our clients.

Raise, an Ian Martin Group company, is currently a preferred vendor to 125+ enterprise clients, and 1000s of small to medium-sized companies in across North America.