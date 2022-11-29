ECS Wins $26M Contract Supporting IRS Modernization Efforts

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has won a two-year contract valued at $26M in support of the Services and Enforcement Division of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The IRS is currently engaged in modernization efforts as part of the agency’s six-year IRS Modernization Plan released in 2019. Key pillars of the plan include improving the taxpayer experience and core taxpayer services and enforcement, modernizing IRS operations, and standardizing cybersecurity and data protection.

ECS will be leading the largest data migration in IRS history by migrating current applications, business workflows, and forms to SharePoint Online, a collaboration and document management platform that integrates natively with Microsoft Office. For legacy applications, workflows, or forms that cannot be directly migrated to SharePoint Online, ECS will redesign those applications on Power Platform, a modern low-code platform.

“ECS is excited to help the IRS modernize its core business applications,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “ECS’ data migration and modernization efforts will provide an enhanced taxpayer experience and enable more efficient services in support of the agency’s mission: helping citizens understand and meet their tax responsibilities and enforcing the tax law with integrity and fairness.”

“As the federal leader in Microsoft 365 migrations and implementations and a Gold-level Microsoft partner, ECS is well-positioned to leverage our application development and modernization expertise for the IRS,” said Joanne Morris, vice president of the Treasury and Energy programs at ECS. “By modernizing legacy applications on Power Platform, the IRS will also benefit from better insights from their data, improved automation, and the ability to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities native to Power Platform.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.