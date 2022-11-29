Granite and Viasat Collaborate to Bring Satellite Internet to Businesses

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, a $1.8 billion provider of communications service and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that it is relaunching its relationship with Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) to deliver satellite-based internet service over Viasat’s global satellite network to markets across the U.S.

Founded 20 years ago, Granite has grown to a $1.8 billion company by providing advanced communications solutions to more than 650,000 locations, including more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies. Through its arrangement with Viasat, Granite offers satellite internet service at broadband speeds to 99 percent of the country, even in the most difficult to reach rural areas. This allows Granite to provide coverage for all customer locations, ensuring no site is without reliable, affordable internet access. In addition, Granite offers flexibility with a month-to-month option, giving Granite customers the opportunity to customize plans to meet the unique demands of their businesses with a seamless, single-source solution.

Viasat satellite internet is typically installed in three to five days, so Granite customers can get high-speed internet up and running almost immediately. Ideal for both primary and secondary connections, Viasat’s satellites deliver fast internet to power an array of critical business applications. For customers in need of an affordable and truly diverse secondary connection, Viasat’s satellite network ensures businesses stay connected to critical operations when primary connections are disconnected by outages, disasters, or local infrastructure issues.

Granite President and CEO Rob Hale said, “We are excited to work with Viasat to deliver secure, reliable satellite internet service to locations throughout the country, including underserved communities where access and cost barriers have put high-speed internet out of reach. Viasat’s expansive coverage footprint supports Granite in bridging the coverage gap for those customers virtually anywhere in the U.S.”

“We’re proud to collaborate with Granite to provide satellite-based high-speed internet to businesses across the country, including hard-to-reach regions,” said Wayne Parrish, head of U.S. sales, Viasat. “Our relationship with Granite provides businesses an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of broadband internet.”

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass. and 11 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.