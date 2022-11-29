CoSo Cloud Expands eLearning Partnership with Adobe Systems

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo) a leading provider of secure, private-cloud managed services, unique add-on subscription software applications and expert professional development services for virtual classroom and high-consequence eLearning, announced today it has expanded its offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program (SPP).

The SPP provides CoSo with additional opportunities within the Adobe eLearning ecosystem to Complete the Solution for Adobe customers using Adobe Experience Manager (AEM). With this new agreement, CoSo continues to build on its long-standing partnership with Adobe as a Managed Services Provider (MSP) and a Gold Partner as a Value-Added Reseller for Adobe Connect and Adobe Learning Manager (ALM) offerings.

“CoSo has enjoyed a long and mutually prosperous relationship with Adobe, selling, supporting, managing and building upon their software, through the Adobe partner eco-system,” said Glen D. Vondrick, CEO of CoSo. “CoSo has provided significant added value to help Adobe customers complete their solutions and attain higher return-on-investment from their eLearning investments. Inclusion in the Adobe SPP officially expands our partnership to enable CoSo to develop extensions to AEM in the same way we have done with other Adobe products for global enterprises such as Microsoft, General Motors, NVIDIA, Dominos, Expedia, and multiple U.S. government agencies.”

“Adobe’s products are an important foundation of our training programs,” said Mike Spens, Global Learning Director for Dassault Systemes SOLIDWORKS. “The CoSo team has added a lot of value on top of Adobe. They have done a good job understanding our requirements specific to our use case, which has provided even additional value to the Adobe learning solutions.”

AEM is in high demand for its leading content management system which enables organizations to quickly launch new web-based business initiatives without skimping on security or compliance. In June of this year, Adobe released an integration more tightly uniting ALM and AEM. With virtually every organization relying on training, education and enablement solutions, customers want to integrate those engagements within their common web portal experiences. Through the SPP, Adobe customers can rely upon CoSo Cloud’s experience in providing add-on solutions for added security, branding, workflows and enterprise integrations to fit their specific use cases.

About CoSo Cloud

CoSo Cloud LLC provides secure private-cloud managed services, custom software applications, and expert professional services for high-consequence virtual training and eLearning. Global enterprises and government customers rely on CoSo to complete their Adobe Connect, Captivate Prime and Adobe Experience Manager solutions when security, compliance, and reliability requirements demand more from virtual meetings and learning management systems. CoSo Cloud is an Adobe, SAP and Zoom partner.