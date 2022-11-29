SoftwareONE Selects ContractPodAi to Improve Contract Management Processes

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContractPodAi, the award-winning provider of the AI-powered, contract lifecycle management (CLM) product and ‘One Legal Platform,’ has been chosen by SoftwareONE, leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, to bring a more efficient, process-oriented, and customer-focused approach to its contract management function.

“Today, a much faster pace to the contractual process is required, but doing so is a challenge when relying on manual processes,” said Frank Rossini, Group Legal at SoftwareONE. “We’re adopting ContractPodAi’s CLM platform to bring a standardized process, an improved contract creation experience for customers, employees, partners, or suppliers, and give us end-to-end visibility of our contracts.”

SoftwareONE needed a centralized database to quickly and easily create, complete, search, and manage digital contracts of every type. With ContractPodAi's automated CLM solution, SoftwareONE users can manage all contract-related operations in one single platform, making collaboration faster and tasks easier to track.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of SoftwareONE’s digital transformation journey,” said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. “Our goal is to address key contractual challenges of our customers through one CLM platform that’s designed to help in-house legal teams initiate, automate, execute, and manage any legal scenario. We look forward to bringing these capabilities to SoftwareONE.”

ContractPodAi’s out-of-the-box, end-to-end CLM solution enables SoftwareONE users to:

- Standardize the contract process from start to finish

- Reduce the need for manual, repetitive tasks

- Automate processes before and after a contract is signed

- Simplify the process of personalizing contracts

- Measure the success of contracts

ContractPodAi’s CLM platform seamlessly integrates into SoftwareONE’s pre-existing tech stack given its third-party integration capabilities to solutions such as MS Dynamics, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook. This allows for both the legal and sales department to work in the preferred environment without missing an important detail, task, or notification. Given multiple parties can collaborate on one platform, this brings SoftwareONE’s legal teams closer to its core business.

To learn more about how ContractPodAi’s technology is accelerating digital transformation and contract management efforts for businesses such as SoftwareONE, visit https://contractpodai.com/

About ContractPodAi

Well-established as a leader in end-to-end contract lifecycle management, ContractPodAi harnesses AI for leading corporations around the world. Now, the platform’s robust, intuitive, and easy-to-use capabilities have been extended to handle the entire, end-to-end legal lifecycle – any use-case, any document type, any scenario. ContractPodAi’s ‘One Legal Platform’ makes it easier for legal teams to expedite issues and author and review contracts so they can add more strategic value and proactively protect the business.

ContractPodAi Cloud amplifies your business’s readiness through our partnerships with complementary technology providers including IBM, Microsoft, DocuSign, and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in New York, Glasgow, Chicago, Sydney, Mumbai, and Toronto.

Learn more about ContractPodAi at: https://contractpodai.com

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE’s offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,900 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE’s shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com