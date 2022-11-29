Empower AI and AI-Vets Announce Joint Venture to Develop AI and Emerging IT Solutions for Defense, Civilian Agencies

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and other technologies to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it has launched a joint venture company and mentor-protégé relationship with AmeriinfoVets Inc. (AI-Vets).

AI-Vets is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and TERO-certified Native American firm, specializing in diverse technology solutions such as application development and engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity and infrastructure for federal and commercial organizations. AI-Vets is also a SBA-certified HUBZone business, enabling further economic growth and opportunity in historically underutilized business zones.

The joint venture company between the two organizations is called Sugarloaf Technologies LLC. Under the three-year agreement, which was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration earlier this year, Empower AI will provide assistance and share best practices with AI-Vets in areas such as technology, management and technical assistance, engineering, business development, strategic counsel, contracting and general administration support. The agreement also enables Empower AI and AI-Vets to collaborate on new AI technology and initiatives that can support current and new government clients, like the Department of Defense, Department of Health and Human Services, and the General Services Administration.

“Partnering with AI-Vets is a great fit with Empower AI on many levels, including culturally with our shared perspective of supporting military and veteran initiatives,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI. “It’s also a great opportunity to collaborate with the AI-Vets team and take AI solutions to another level for our government clients.”

Mahesh Kalva, president and CTO of AI-Vets, agreed, noting that together, through the newly formed Sugarloaf Technologies, both companies will be able to bid on new and different programs to support digital transformation initiatives across the government.

“This is an exciting endeavor for both organizations,” said Kalva, who will also act as the lead manager for Sugarloaf Technologies. “Not only will both organizations learn and grow from the experience, but our mutual clients will significantly benefit from our combined strength.”

For more information, visit www.sugarloaftechnologies.com.

About Empower AI

Empower AI is AI for government. Empower AI gives federal agency leaders the tools to elevate the potential of their workforce with a direct path for meaningful transformation. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Empower AI leverages three decades of mission experience solving complex challenges in Health, Defense, and Civilian missions. Their proven Empower AI Platform provides a practical, sustainable path for clients to achieve transformation that is true to who they are, what they do, and how they work, with the resources they have. The result is a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information visit www.empower.ai.

About AI-Vets Inc.

AI-Vets Inc. is a strategic information technology solutions and services provider headquartered in Oklahoma, with offices in the greater Washington, D.C., area, and Silicon Valley. AI-Vets services enable government agencies to succeed in their mission by solving their most demanding challenges. AI-Vets supports economic growth and increased opportunities in historically underutilized business zones. In addition to socio-economic status, AI-Vets is an ISO9001, ISO-20000, ISO-27001 and CMMI-3 Services and CMMI-3 Development company. For more information visit www.ai-vets.com.