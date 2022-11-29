Zinier selected as Preferred Supplier for Field Service Management Solutions by Virgin Media O2

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Zinier has announced that it has been selected by Virgin Media O2 as its preferred supplier for field service automation software. Zinier, based in Silicon Valley, provides end-to-end solutions to the world’s infrastructure companies providing essential services such as broadband connectivity.

Zinier CEO Prateek Chakravarty noted that “We’re honored to have the opportunity to help Virgin achieve its goal of accelerating how the UK leverages broadband services.” The company’s first project with Virgin Media will be to deploy to automate routing and dispatching so that engineers with the right skills are matched to tasks that minimize travel time while maximizing the number of tasks that can be finished on the first visit. Mr. Chakravarty said that “With Virgin Media O2’s track record as an innovator in telecommunications, we’re excited to explore the new applications they’ll find for our platform.”

Paul Edwards, Director Field Engineering & Operations at Virgin Media O2, said: “After a rigorous selection process, we chose Zinier as our field service management (FSM) partner for two reasons. Firstly, Zinier stood out for having a fresh approach and modern platform that would allow Virgin Media O2 to embrace the challenge of resource scheduling and dispatching whilst also supporting the future needs of the business.

"Secondly we knew it would be essential to partner with a company that not only had a superior technology, but also employed an agile, iterative, and collaborative approach in working with us as we automate our various field operations.”

Mr. Edwards added that “Broadband has become an essential element of both our personal and professional lives, and the goal of world-class field service organizations is to ensure that it’s up and running 24/7. Your goal should be for your field service operation to be something that your customers are barely even aware of. We appreciate the thoughtful design, engineering, and delivery services that go into Zinier’s products to help make our field service operation as invisible as possible.”

About Virgin Media O2

Virgin Media O2 launched on 1 June 2021, combining the UK’s largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely-available broadband speeds. It is a customer-first organization that brings a range of connectivity services together in one place with a clear mission: to upgrade the nation. Virgin Media O2 is the corporate brand of the 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, and one of the UK’s largest businesses.

The company has over 47 million UK connections across broadband, mobile, TV and home phone. Its own fixed network currently passes 15.9 million premises alongside a mobile network that covers 99% of the nation’s population with 4G, and more than 800 towns and cities with 5G services targeting 50% population coverage in 2023.

About Zinier

In fast-growing industries like providing fiber broadband and installing and maintaining other complex infrastructure, field service operations must meet the needs of different stakeholders to achieve end-to-end success.

Zinier’s unique approach to field service optimization tames complexities with a combination of ready-to-deploy applications coupled with a fully customizable platform. From service planning and execution to collaboration, knowledge-sharing, customer experience and more, the Zinier Productivity Suite enables both the frontline and backoffice to experience seamless collaboration, endless efficiency, flawless execution, and delight in a job well done.

For more information, visit Zinier.com.