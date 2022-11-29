CPI Card Group® and Share One Streamline Instant Issuance with Core Integration

LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that Share One, Inc., a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) operating out of Memphis, TN, and leading developer of credit union core processing, has successfully integrated CPI’s Card@Once® solution with its NewSolutions core processing system. With the integration, Share One’s credit union clientele who offer Card@Once instant issuance to their members can instantly issue and print new and replacement EMV® contact and contactless capable payment cards.

“Our mission has always been to provide credit unions with customizable technology solutions. Offering state-of-the-art instant issuance that is integrated with our core platform furthers that mission, giving our clients the ability to provide personalized payment cards through a simplified issuance process,” said Kim Young, Share One President & CEO.

The new core integration with CPI empowers credit unions served by Share One access to streamlined instant issuance through a powerful SaaS-based printing solution. Enabling cost-effective, end-to-end instant issuance, Card@Once makes credit unions faster and more flexible when addressing members’ payment card needs – helping fulfill requests for new and replacement cards with on-demand convenience. Card@Once relieves credit unions of the necessary investment and efforts to support on-premise instant issuance, from the implementation stage to ongoing software management and compliance. Through the core integration, branch staff can issue ready-to-use payments cards without leaving the NewSolutions system, eliminating the need for dual entry.

“Share One and CPI have a commitment to providing member-centric solutions that help credit unions embrace innovation and strengthen member relationships along the way,” said Lane Dubin, SVP and General Manager, Prepaid, Personalization Solutions and Instant Issuance for CPI Card Group. “The ability to visit your branch and walk out soon after with a fully personalized card is an invaluable convenience for cardholders. We’re thrilled to work with Share One as they empower credit unions with a new way to differentiate the experience for members.”

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

About Share One, Inc.

Share One, Inc., a CUSO operating out of Memphis, TN, is a leading developer of credit union core processing and serves an expanding client base of credit unions with assets ranging from $10 million to $2.1 billion. NewSolutions provides a full range of advanced features, including comprehensive support for consumer, mortgage, commercial loans, a full suite of cloud-based products, a fully integrated, member-centric imaging system, and exceptional operational efficiency. For more information, call 800-888-0766 or visit the company web site at www.shareone.com.

EMV® is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries and an unregistered trademark elsewhere. The EMV trademark is owned by EMVCo, LLC