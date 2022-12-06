LTIMindtree Strengthens Partnership with Desjardins Group

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced today that it has successfully migrated Desjardins Group’s Segregated fund offerings onto Unitrax®, a proprietary, SaaS-based, multi-tenant transfer agency record-keeping platform of LTIMindtree in Canada.

Desjardins Group’s segregated funds have joined their mutual fund offerings, already on the Unitrax® platform, and will leverage additional cloud-based products from LTIMindtree’s suite of offerings, including WealthDecisions and WealthLink. WealthDecisions enables access to data and integration to downstream systems, while WealthLink provides advisors with convenient, secure, and encrypted access to real-time account information. This expanded partnership will significantly improve client and user experience through a single, streamlined, modernized platform, improve time-to-market for new and innovative products, and deliver meaningful insights to the business.

Tina Allan, President, LTIMindtree (Canada), said, “We are thrilled to have grown the family of Desjardins Group’s wealth management products on the Unitrax® platform. Our teams worked very closely and collaboratively, leveraging automation and innovation where possible to ensure a smooth transition. We have been proud technology partners of the Desjardins Group for almost three decades, and we look forward to continuing to support the Desjardins Group in their digital transformation journey.”

Eric Landry, President and CEO, Desjardins Investment, said, “As Desjardins continues its digital transformation journey, partnering with LTIMindtree in Canada is a natural fit. The team made the transition from our legacy systems to Unitrax® seamless for our clients and provided a solid base for future development and growth.”

LTIMindtree is a global leader in the IT Products and Services industry working with some of the largest financial institutions in Canada. Unitrax® is a SaaS-based proprietary platform that enables fund managers and insurance providers to administer their wealth management products. Unitrax supports a wide range of products such as mutual funds, segregated funds, GIC, hedge funds, alternative investments, institutional funds, and offshore funds, all under one platform.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

To visit LTIMindtree (Canada) website, please click: https://www.LTIMindtree.com/Canada

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world’s strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.