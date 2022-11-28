University of Phoenix College of Nursing granted accreditation for Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix announces that the College of Nursing is granted programmatic accreditation of the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree program by Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). The accreditation establishes that the DNP program purpose, curriculum, and overall student experience has been evaluated and meets the level of quality for a CCNE-accredited program. The accreditation action is effective as of March 16, 2022, which is the first day of the DNP program’s recent CCNE evaluation, and grants accreditation for five years, extending to December 31, 2027. The baccalaureate degree program in nursing, master's degree program in nursing, and doctor of nursing practice program at University of Phoenix are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street, NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.

Nursing remains an in-demand and highly visible field, with advanced degrees such as the DNP preparing nurses to meet patient needs, take on leadership roles, and advance science.

“ The nation's health care landscape is rapidly changing and decision makers are focused on the patient and population health outcomes. It is imperative that doctorally prepared advanced practice nurses are guiding these decisions through their ability to translate research and apply it directly to impact the quality of patient and population care,” states Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN, dean, College of Nursing. “ The Doctor of Nursing Practice is a key player in the future of health care. They possess the practice expertise and knowledge needed to improve the quality of health care services we provide.”

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), there is a need for doctoral level preparation in nursing education including factors such as increased complexity of patient care; shortages of nursing personnel which demands a higher level of preparation for leaders who can design and assess care; shortages of doctorally-prepared nursing faculty; and increasing educational expectations for the preparation of other members of the health care team.

“ University of Phoenix Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program guides students toward being effective leaders in health care delivery, science, and patient advocacy. We are proud to provide this accredited program and experience for nurses seeking to lead in health care,” states Brooks.

After the College of Nursing completed an intensive self-study, site visit and program evaluation, the DNP program was granted programmatic accreditation by the CCNE. Current students can now state on their resume that they are enrolled in a CCNE-accredited program, and alumni who graduated after March 16, 2022, can state that they graduated from a CCNE-accredited program.

The University’s College of Nursing accredited programs prepare students for the delivery of quality, compassionate care. Earlier this year, the College was recognized as a NEPIN Quality Designee, with the College meeting rigorous criteria established by NEPIN.

The College of Nursing recognizes that flexible and relevant educational programs are essential to prepare students for contemporary nursing practice. Nursing students with the College will encounter teaching and learning strategies that encourage progression as well as program options including the availability of:

Concurrent Enrollment Programs (CEP), which provide nursing students the opportunity to complete coursework towards a baccalaureate nursing degree while enrolled in a community college associate degree nursing program;

a traditional track and a competency-based track of the Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN); and

University’s master’s and doctoral level nursing programs.

The University’s College of Nursing offers students access to faculty that possess an average of 27.5 years of professional experience. The current faculty includes five chief executive officers, two chief nursing officers and two chief operating officers, and 20 Directors of Service.

Learn more here about University of Phoenix College of Nursing degrees.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.