Technip Energies Awarded a Contract for Sustainable Aviation Fuels Production at TotalEnergies Grandpuits Zero-Crude Platform in France

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a contract by TotalEnergies for the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) at Grandpuits platform in France.

This contract covers the Engineering, Procurement services and Construction assistance (EPsCa) for the conversion of the Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform oriented towards SAF.

Once in operation, this facility will have the capacity to produce 210,000 tons per year of SAF from sustainable feedstock such as used cooking oil and animal fat.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity at Technip Energies declared: “We are pleased to have been selected by TotalEnergies for this project which is fully in line with Technip Energies’ strategy to accelerate the energy transition and the reduction of CO 2 emissions using SAF. We will leverage our technical expertise and execution capabilities to make this project a success and to contribute to TotalEnergies’ transformation strategy towards low-carbon businesses.”

Conversion of TotalEnergies’ Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform is based on the development of several future-oriented activities in the field of biomass, renewable energies, and the circular economy.

To know more about Technip Energies capabilities in Biofuels:

Our engineering and end-to-end project management expertise applies directly to the biofuels market, particularly for biofuel refineries. We offer a wide range of services and proprietary and partnership-based technologies, including biodiesel and biojet production technologies as well as ethanol first- and second-generation processes. We have extensive experience in the design and construction of bioethanol plants.

Learn more: https://www.technipenergies.com/markets/biofuels

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

