Ameriprise Financial Named a Military Friendly® Employer For Ninth Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced it was named a 2023 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY, a company that connects the military community to civilian employment and educational opportunities. This is the ninth consecutive year Ameriprise has earned the distinction in recognition of its commitment to creating meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm and enduring partnerships with the military community. Additionally, Ameriprise earned a spot on VIQTORY’s Military Spouse Friendly Employer list for its policies and practices that extend to the wives, husbands and partners of Military members.

“We are thankful for the courage and sacrifices veterans have made for our freedom, and it’s an absolute honor to work with colleagues who’ve nobly served our country,” said Kelli Hunter Petruzillo, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at Ameriprise. “Our continued recognition as a Military Friendly Employer is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing veterans rewarding career opportunities in their post-service years.”

To create the Military Friendly Employers lists, VIQTORY evaluated companies using both public data sources and survey responses from participating employers. A combination of the organization’s survey score and an assessment of its ability to meet certain thresholds of veterans and military employees for various categories, including applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancements, determined the rating.

Ameriprise has a long-standing history of supporting veterans and recently partnered with Dalton Education to create a first-to-market Certified Military Financial Advisor™(CMFA) certification. Advisors who earn the certification are equipped with knowledge and expertise to help military members maximize resources and achieve their financial goals with confidence.

To learn more about opportunities for Veterans to join Ameriprise, visit https://www.ameriprise.com/careers/corporate/supportive-workplace/veterans.

About Military Friendly® Employers:

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About VIQTORY:

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service disabled, veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.Viqtory.com.