Supreme® and True Religion® Collaborate for Fall 2022

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supreme® has collaborated with True Religion® on a collection for Fall 2022. The 22-piece collection features Active and GORE-TEX groupings—available exclusively at Supreme stores and supremenewyork.com on December 1st at 11 AM EST in the United States and on December 3 at 11 AM JST in Japan.

Although this collection sees slight updates, fans of the previous Supreme/True Religion collaboration will be pleased at the return of the potassium spray wash technique which worked its way onto the Heavy Fleece fabric in the active grouping. New to the collection are the performance-inspired fits that are intentionally oversized and relaxed, designed with GORE-TEX lining, denim, and twill. A unique addition is the toboggan, a cold-weather favorite that is lined with GORE-TEX to make it industry weather resistant.

Over nearly 30 years, Supreme has amassed a following around the world with skaters, artists, and collectors. Supreme’s collaboration with True Religion for Fall 2021 included a Denim Trucker Jacket, Hooded Sweatshirt, Denim Cargo Pant, Beanie, and 6-Panel hat. Other Supreme collaborations have included artists, musicians and designers from Nike to Comme des Garçons and more.

Michael Buckley, CEO, True Religion said, “We’re thrilled to partner once again with Supreme to offer True Religion-inspired Supreme apparel. So many of True Religion’s innovations have taken on iconic status—like our Super T Stitch, distinctive hardware, and horseshoe logo. We’re honored to see these elements incorporated into Supreme’s collection.”

True Religion, an iconic American apparel and accessories brand founded in 2002, became famous for its unique way of stitching which dramatically changed the silhouette of the typical 5-pocket jean. Today the company is in the midst of a remarkable transformation led by CEO Michael Buckley. Buckley and his team’s success derives from focusing on understanding and addressing True Religion’s diverse customers and working with young creatives and brands rooted in youth culture to give True Religion a fresh, new perspective. Excellent brand recognition across generations is a testament to the iconic nature of True Religion as the brand continues to remain fashion-forward, even from behind.

ABOUT TRUE RELIGION

True Religion is an iconic premium streetwear apparel brand founded in 2002. We were founded on the belief that denim is the common fabric of humanity, worn regardless of faith, class, ethnicity, or orientation.

Our level of attention to detail is influenced out of pure desire to stand out. We want our denim to have personality, and so we stripped a pair of jeans down to its rawest form and learned to amplify the most important details. We re-engineered standard sewing machines to execute the stitch techniques that are widely recognized today. After all these years, True Religion denim remains loud, authentic, and ear splitting—and we’re just getting started.

ABOUT SUPREME

In April 1994, Supreme opened its doors on Lafayette Street in downtown Manhattan and became the home of New York City skate culture. At its core was a group of neighborhood kids, New York skaters, and local artists who became the store’s staff, crew, and customers.

Supreme grew to embody downtown culture and play an integral part in its constant regeneration. Skaters, punks, hip-hop heads—the young counterculture at large—all gravitated toward Supreme.

While it developed into a downtown institution, Supreme established itself as a brand known for its quality, style, and authenticity.

Over 25 years, Supreme has expanded from its New York City origins into a global community; working with generations of artists, photographers, designers, musicians, filmmakers, and writers who defied convention and contributed to its unique identity and attitude.