Silgan Holdings Announces Corporate Governance Updates

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging for the world’s essential consumer goods products, announced today that it entered into a new amended and restated stockholders agreement with its co-founders, D. Greg Horrigan and R. Philip Silver, which amends the existing stockholders agreement to remove the contractual right of the co-founders of the Company to nominate for election all Directors of the Company so long as they and their affiliates held a certain amount of shares of Common Stock of the Company. The co-founders of the Company and their affiliates still as of today hold more than such amount of shares of Common Stock of the Company. Under the new amended and restated stockholders agreement, the co-founders, so long as they and their affiliates own at least five percent of the Common Stock of the Company, retain the right to nominate one nominee for election as a Director of the Company, which nominee must be one of the co-founders.

As a result of the new amended and restated stockholders agreement which removed the contractual right of the co-founders of the Company to nominate for election all Directors of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company established a Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors which consists of all of the independent Directors of the Company. The primary responsibility of the new Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be to assist the Board of Directors in identifying qualified candidates as nominees for the Board of Directors of the Company.

