CARFAX Canada Presents: 2022 Year in Rear View

A video of the CARFAX Canada Year in Rear View – a look back at information that appeared on reports from 2022.

The CARFAX Canada Year in Rear View – a look back at information that appeared on reports from last year. (Photo: Business Wire)

The CARFAX Canada Year in Rear View – a look back at information that appeared on reports from last year. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The annual Year in Rear View from CARFAX Canada has arrived! This yearly roundup looks at vehicle history data that appeared on CARFAX Canada reports, painting a picture of the vehicles that were on the market over the last year. Only Canada’s history experts are poised to bring Canadians a look at cumulative stats around accidents, stolen vehicles and other crucial data points.

In 2022, CARFAX Canada saw Vehicle History Report volume increase by almost 15%. This suggests more Canadians looking to purchase a used vehicle wanted to be aware of anything concerning in the vehicle’s past – and they were right for thinking so.

Over the last year, CARFAX Canada reported:

1.3 million accident claims

accident claims $4.8 billion dollars in accident claim damage

dollars in accident claim damage $2.6 billion of that damage was found in Ontario alone1

“With the used vehicle market as hot as it was over the last year, Canadians were smart to consult CARFAX reports in order to make confident buying and selling decisions,” says Shawn Vording, VP of Product & Sales at CARFAX Canada. “As the data shows, unfortunately vehicle accidents are not uncommon. We'd like to remind everyone to drive safely, especially in January as this is consistently the month with the highest amount of accident claims reported to CARFAX Canada.”2

While accident history is very important, CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports also include other important information about a vehicle’s history. Over the last year CARFAX Canada also found:

Over 800,000 instances of liens (money owing on a vehicle)

instances of liens (money owing on a vehicle) Over 33,500 weather damage claims, with the vast majority of them in Alberta

weather damage claims, with the vast majority of them in Alberta Over 56,000 salvage brand records reported

salvage brand records reported Over 9,300 cars listed as actively stolen3

“This data is a stark reminder that knowing a vehicle’s history is critical to getting a safe vehicle at the right price,” continues Vording. “The benefit of having access to hundreds of thousands of data sources and billions of records is that we can help identify these kinds of trends for Canadians.”

Use Canada’s #1 vehicle history report to help protect yourself when buying used this season. Visit www.carfax.ca.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, a part of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history and valuation information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca

Connect with CARFAX Canada on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.