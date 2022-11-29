Delivering Good Announces $100,000 Grant from the Aerie Real Foundation to Help Build Confidence in Women Impacted by Poverty

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delivering Good announced that on Giving Tuesday it has received a $100,000 grant from the Aerie Real Foundation to help build the confidence of women impacted by poverty and tragedy. The grant will enable Delivering Good to distribute more than $1 million of merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers through its nationwide network of community partners. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Inc.’s slow-fashion brand, Unsubscribed, will also donate 25% of Giving Tuesday sales to Delivering Good.

“AEO and Aerie have a long history of supporting Delivering Good and we’re honored to continue partnering with the organization to make the world a more positive place by inspiring and building confidence in women,” said Jennifer Foyle, President, Executive Creative Director, AE and Aerie. “When you look good, you feel good, and we’re thrilled to help provide new clothing to those in need, while furthering the #AerieReal movement and empowering women to love themselves, inside and out.”

Since 2019, AEO, its brands and customers have donated more than $1.1 million to Delivering Good, in addition to merchandise to support homeless and underprivileged youth. The latest grant from the Aerie Real Foundation builds on AEO’s long history of supporting the organization’s mission and follows Aerie’s recent donation of more than 150 cartons (13 pallets) of new merchandise to the nonprofit.

“Delivering Good is in a special situation, as we operate at the intersection of social impact and environmental responsibility, ensuring clothing and other products are donated to people who need them rather than being discarded,” said Matthew Fasciano, Delivering Good’s President and CEO. “We’re so grateful for our longstanding partnership with AEO and its brands and to be chosen as an Aerie Real Foundation Signature Grant recipient, which will help us continue to positively impact people’s lives, while also giving retail companies an opportunity to donate products and operate more sustainably.”

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books and other consumer products through its network of more than 1,000 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self- esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Aerie

Aerie is a lifestyle brand that offers the comﬁest intimates, apparel, swim, and accessories made to wear in and out. Aerie’s sub-brand, OFFLINE by Aerie, offers activewear made for REAL life movement. #AerieREAL inspires all people to love their real selves and celebrates its community by advocating for power, positivity, and no retouching. In October of 2022, AEO and Aerie launched the Aerie Real Foundation to build confidence in women, foster an inclusive community and protect the planet to make the world a better place for all. Let the Real You Shine®. Visit www.aerie.com to learn more.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 260 international locations operated by licensees in 26 countries. In 2022, AEO released its first annual Building a Better World report, which outlines two decades of ESG achievements through the company’s Planet, People and Practices initiatives. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.