Napier Breaks Into Japanese Market Through New Partnership With Governance, Risk, and Compliance Firm, GRCS

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Napier, the financial crime compliance specialist, has announced that its end-to-end financial crime risk management platform, Napier Continuum, is available to the Japanese market through a newly-minted partnership with Japanese firm GRCS.

Established in 2005 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, GRCS provides expertise and solutions in governance, risk management, compliance, and security to regulated Japanese firms. The partnership with Napier will see GRCS reselling, implementing and supporting locally Napier Continuum, its advanced financial crime risk management platform.

The move forms part of Napier’s strategy to secure partnerships and third-party alliances worldwide, in a strategic push to incorporate the expertise of regional partners to deliver tailored services in line with local regulations, risk landscapes, and implementation requirements.

Melissa Warren, Napier’s Global Head of Partnerships, said: “In GRCS we have a partner with a strong reputation that understands not only the regional market, but also the technology. By working with partners like GRCS we can ensure that our solutions can be fully leveraged by local companies.”

The recommendation of global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, FATF, is that improving the effectiveness of key areas of the country’s anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing framework should be a top priority for Japanese authorities.

Napier’s Head of APAC, Robin Lee, said: “With the complex regulatory environment in Japan, technology solutions like Napier Continuum are exactly what the market needs to keep up with the ever-evolving challenges of combatting financial crime. Through this partnership, we can better serve Japanese customers and significantly enhance their compliance capabilities.”

The platform provisions access to Napier’s suite of financial crime compliance products including transaction monitoring, screening, and risk assessment tools, with full STP to third-party and proprietary applications such as AML, KYC, fraud and CRM systems.

Joji Watanabe, Head of Business Developement at GRCS, said: “With Napier’s advanced platform, we will be able to offer the highest standards of financial crime compliance to the local Japanese market and help clients meet regulatory best practices. The combination of Napier's world-class technology and our regional expertise will give our clients full capabilities across the entire risk profile of their customers. We’re delighted to join up with Napier to supercharge our compliance efforts.”

