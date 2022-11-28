Elev8 Fun's $150 million feud to be featured on CNBC’s “Money Court”

SANFORD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elev8 Fun has plans to rapidly grow its white-hot family entertainment center model all over the Sunshine State. Just how the business partners behind the concept plan to do that will be at the heart of the premiere episode of CNBC’s “Money Court” on November 30th.

Season 2 of the popular show, which features business experts Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel, debuts with the episode at 10 p.m. on Nov. 30th featuring a case from Elev8 Fun, which currently has locations in Sanford and Tampa, and plans for 3 more Florida locations in the near future.

O’Leary, known for “Shark Tank” fame, is an entrepreneur and investor, and Frankel is an entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Skinnygirl. The two use their business expertise on the show to solve disputes for small and expanding businesses, from disagreements over pricing strategy to deals gone south.

Elev8’s case involves partners and a builder who disagree over $150 million needed to acquire new real estate for the growing brand. In addition, the episode features business partners who disagree on remote or in-office work and sisters with a family recipe who are looking to expand the business.

“I can’t say too much, but the experience of working with the ‘Money Court’ team was eye-opening and rewarding,” said David Goldfarb, president and founder of PrimeTime Amusements, a partner in the Elev8 Fun project. “We’re on a blazing path of expansion, and that comes with high-stakes business decisions. It was great to have the chance to take in the insights of business minds like Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel. Viewers will have to tune in to see what we decided.”

The new season of the show features seven one-hour episodes. All episodes include high stakes, real money and an agreement by participants to abide by the experts’ ruling.

For more information about "Money Court," visit https://www.cnbc.com/money-court/.

Elev8 Fun is an entertainment concept that includes fun for the entire family, from bowling and laser tag to go-karts, a ropes course and axe throwing. The concept makes its home in shopping malls, with the first location open now in Sanford and one coming soon to Tampa.

For more information about Elev8 Fun, visit www.elev8fun.com.

About Elev8 Fun

Offering a fun and inspiring place for the community, the Elev8 Fun concept features over 125,000 square feet of entertainment, games and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include hundreds of state-of-the-art and retro arcade games, bowling, multi-level go-kart tracks, the interactive mini-golf experience, ropes courses, laser tag and food and beverages. Elev8 Fun locations are opening in shopping malls across the state, with its first two locations in Sanford and Tampa, Florida. Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.