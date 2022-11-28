GRC to Demonstrate the Impact of Single-Phase Liquid Immersion Cooling as a Cost Reduction and Decarbonization Solution at GIANT Health in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centres, announced today that Paul Edmondson, VP of Sales, EMEA will participate in a panel at GIANT Health London 2022, discussing how immersion cooling enables healthcare entities to reduce the impact of the rising costs of power. The conference is taking place December 6-7 at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, N1 0QH London, England. GRC’s panel presentation is titled The Path to Truly Sustainable Healthcare Data Centres and will take place December 7 from 15:45 till 16:15 on the Future Hospital Show Stage.

With surging energy costs in the UK, hospitals and other healthcare organizations are facing increases of up to 200-300% in their energy bills, costing them millions of pounds more each month. The NHS is endeavouring to find innovative ways to mitigate these energy costs and ensure patients continue to receive the care they need, while also avoiding staff and service reductions. The combination of liquid immersion cooling and heat reuse can help move these organizations in the right direction—by rapidly reducing energy needs, cutting cooling energy costs up to 90%, and providing a ready source of heat that can be used to defray other costs.

Participating in the panel will be Jon Clark, Commercial & Operations Director, Carbon-Z, one of the first carbon-neutral data centres serving Oxford, Swindon, Ed Thewlis, CTO, The Data Shed, a consultancy specialising in data transformation projects, single customer views, managed support services, and more, Matt Jeavons, Head of Transformation Consultancy at Proact, Europe’s leading specialist in data and information management, and Paul Edmondson, VP of Sales, EMEA for GRC. Moderating the panel will be Georgia Halston of the Halston Group/Sustainability Partnerships.

The information provided during this panel discussion will help healthcare leaders deal with the current energy crisis and future-proof their organizations by creating data centres that enable a focus on providing high-quality care while also managing the threat caused by rising power costs and the need to operate sustainably.

Additionally, at Booth F6 in the exhibition hall, GRC will demonstrate how liquid immersion cooling works, and how their single-phase solutions are a sustainable approach to reducing the cost and complexity of healthcare-related data centres.

“GIANT Health is a great opportunity for us to share the value of liquid immersion cooling for data centres in healthcare settings,” says GRC VP of Marketing Gregg Primm. “This panel brings together experts who can help us demonstrate the benefits of immersion cooling and give attendees a look at the technology that can change their business and create a sustainable healthcare technology infrastructure.”

GRC’s ICEraQ Series 10 Quad has been shortlisted in the Mission Critical Tech Innovation category for Data Centre Dynamics’s 2022 Data Centre Awards.

About GRC

