Holiday Season Can Be a Dangerous Time for Drug-Related Deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Times are changing. For 18 months, licensed clinical counselor Charles Pemberton has carried a trauma bag in his truck. Out of all the contents, he’s only needed band-aids and Ibuprofen until recently, when he had to reach for naloxone – the medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Pemberton said when a driver passed out in a fast-food restaurant drive-thru in front of him, he sprang into action, administered two doses of naloxone, and possibly saved a life.

“At that moment, all my training kicked in,” Pemberton said. “It wasn’t until later that I felt relief that I had naloxone on hand.”

As we move into the holiday season, which sometimes brings stress and sadness, Pemberton knows it is essential, now more than ever, to have conversations and be prepared, as some people cope with substance use. “Make sure to ask questions and listen, but don’t lecture,” Pemberton said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two of the most dangerous months for drug-and-alcohol-related deaths are December and January. Statistics from the National Institute on Drug Abuse show opioid overdose deaths continue to increase annually, primarily with fentanyl. In fact, more than 107,000 people in the United States died from a drug overdose in 2021. The DEA reports more overdoses are happening as criminal drug networks mass-produce fake pills containing fentanyl and claim them to be legitimate prescription pills.

ZIMHI® (naloxone HCL injection) is one of the products on the market addressing the opioid crisis. The product offers the highest dose of naloxone available as an intramuscular injection to get it into the blood quickly. The 5 mg/0.5 mL product was FDA-approved in October 2021 and gives first responders, caregivers, and community members another naloxone option in the fentanyl crisis.

“The opioid crisis is larger than ever, and we recognize that being prepared is imperative,” said Breck Jones Sr., CEO of US WorldMeds. “ZIMHI is another treatment to have on hand in the event of an overdose. Even if you think you’ll never need it, you may give someone a second chance.”

INDICATION

ZIMHI is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression in adult and pediatric patients. ZIMHI is intended for immediate administration as emergency therapy in settings where opioids may be present. ZIMHI is not a substitute for emergency medical care.

Get emergency medical help right away after using the first dose of ZIMHI. Rescue breathing or CPR may be given while waiting for emergency medical help.

For more information on ZIMHI, visit zimhi.com or contact ZIMHIPublicHealthInfo@usworldmeds.com.

B-roll of ZIMHI® can be found here.

Photos of ZIMHI® can be found here.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use ZIMHI if you are allergic to naloxone hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in ZIMHI.

ZIMHI is used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid medicines. The medicine in ZIMHI has no effect in people who are not taking opioid medicines.

Use ZIMHI right away if you or your caregiver think signs or symptoms of an opioid emergency are present, even if you are not sure, because an opioid emergency can cause severe injury or death.

Family members, caregivers, or other people who may have to use ZIMHI in an opioid emergency should know where ZIMHI is stored and how to give ZIMHI before an opioid emergency happens.

Get emergency medical help right away after using the first dose of ZIMHI. Rescue breathing or CPR may be given while waiting for emergency medical help.

The signs and symptoms of an opioid emergency can return within several minutes after ZIMHI is given. If this happens, give additional injections using a new ZIMHI prefilled syringe every 2 to 3 minutes and continue to closely watch the person until emergency help is received.

ZIMHI may cause serious side effects, including sudden opioid withdrawal symptoms, which may include: body aches, fever, sweating, runny nose, sneezing, goose bumps, yawning, weakness, shivering or trembling, nervousness, restlessness or irritability, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, stomach cramping, increased blood pressure, or increased heart rate.

Other common side effects of ZIMHI include dizziness and injection site redness.

In infants under 4 weeks old who have been receiving opioids regularly, sudden opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not treated the right way. Signs and symptoms include: seizures, crying more than usual, and increased reflexes.

These are not all of the possible side effects of ZIMHI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation at 1-800-230-3935 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About US WorldMeds

US WorldMeds is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, and markets unique healthcare products designed to improve the lives of patients with challenging conditions and unmet medical needs. US WorldMeds has built a branded product portfolio in the therapeutic areas of opioid withdrawal and malignant hyperthermia. More information on US WorldMeds can be found at www.usworldmeds.com.

ZIMHI is a registered trademark of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.