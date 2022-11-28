Medcase & NTT DATA Sign a Definitive Agreement to Enable Healthcare AI Developers a Holistic Solution to Access, Annotate, and Label Critical Imaging Data

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medcase, a leading solution provider for healthcare AI, and NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, have signed a definitive agreement to enable data discovery and enrichment solutions for healthcare imaging.

AI in healthcare is beginning to demonstrate an ability to improve productivity and outcomes in a competitive market space. Fulfilling data needs and enriching image data sets with annotation and labeling confronts an industry focused on critical development and release timelines. The new partnership between Medcase and NTT DATA addresses that inefficiency allowing AI developers and life sciences to focus on their training and data science.

“Enabling access to rich medical datasets has become paramount to our customers focused on reducing the time from concept to algorithm production,” said Kyle Giddens, CEO and Co-Founder of Medcase. “Partnering with NTT DATA is exciting for us as we can now assist innovators with access to curated data, coupled with our enrichment solutions powered by Medcase’s global network of health care professionals and annotators from radiologists to gastroenterologists working side by side with AI developers.”

The collaboration will enable innovators working with Medcase to access enriched patient studies, including medical imaging, through NTT DATA’s Advocate AI data cooperative network. Medcase’s curation services and AI annotation solutions leverage a global network of healthcare experts to identify, diagnose, and audit medical data according to annotation and labeling guidelines from research, all the way to FDA reader studies.

“Data diversity across technology and patient populations is fundamental to ensuring strong analytics’ training and high conformance,” said Mitchell Goldburgh, Senior Director, Enterprise Imaging and Analytics, NTT DATA Services. “Confidence in AI grows by having a dynamic and broadly trained team of annotators complementing the data with their diversity in the art of annotation. We are pleased to have been chosen by Medcase as a go-to-market partner in advocating the adoption of AI.”

“Advancing technology innovation in the digital and medical space is the best way to improve patient outcomes quickly,” said Giddens. “This is why we are excited to partner with NTT DATA to accelerate AI to the market with essential data annotation, labeling, and enablement that they need to innovate. Access to health care professionals should be as easy as spinning up a new cloud instance on Amazon, we make that easy with our platform and API’s.”

To learn more about how NTT DATA and Medscape are working together to power innovation in healthcare AI, email Medcase at info@medcase.com to set up a meeting at RSNA 2022.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development, and managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration, and global data centers. We are committed to our client's long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

About Medcase

Medcase is changing how businesses access medical expertise, knowledge, and data by building the largest global network of on-demand healthcare professionals working remotely to assist healthcare innovators and AI developers.

By empowering leading industry leaders in medical devices, AI, and technology companies to pharmaceuticals and telemedicine, Medcase helps accelerate healthcare innovation and bring new medical technologies to market by connecting them to experts to enrich medical data, surveys, or interviews to assess go-to-market and regulation and even providing staffing for valuable telehealth or remote patient monitoring services.