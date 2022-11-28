Blackline Safety Continues Global Growth With New Deals in the Middle East, Europe

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced strong international customer commitments through a series of multi-year deals secured across the Middle East and Europe in fiscal 2022.

Blackline Safety closed its largest contract to date in the Middle East with a three-year value of almost $500,000 with OQ Oman, a global integrated energy company operating in 17 countries. OQ Oman is adopting Blackline’s G7c cloud-connected wearable with two-way emergency voice calling and Push-to-Talk service that provides walkie-talkie-like functionality.

Earlier this year, Blackline Safety was also successful in partnering with its first water and wastewater customer in the Middle East, signing with Veolia, a French multi-national water management, waste management and energy services company with operations in nearly 50 countries and 2021 revenue of €28.5 billion. Building on the multiple water customers Blackline has previously secured, Veolia is using the G7c wearables purchased with two-way emergency voice calling and Push-to-Talk service to protect workers in confined spaces at its wastewater treatment facilities. With a three-year deal value of approximately $200,000, Veolia has deployed G7c across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, with potential for further growth in device and service revenue.

“These multi-year contracts underscore Blackline Safety’s ability to out-compete other safety providers, driving value and data into health, safety, environment and quality programs through connectivity,” said Sean Stinson, Chief Growth Officer, Blackline Safety. “Our continued success in the Middle East also validates our past investments in expanding our international footprint to provide our world-class connected safety products and services around the globe. We now protect over 150,000 workers across more than 70 countries.”

Blackline Safety’s recent performance in the Middle East has been fueled by prior strategic growth investments, including the hiring of local sales personnel, establishing distributor partnerships, and opening an office in Dubai late last year to better serve customers in the region. The company hosted its first regional distributor meeting, alongside a tradeshow presence, at the ADIPEC 2022 conference and exhibition that ran from October 31 through November 3, 2022 in Abu Dhabi.

New customers in Europe

In Germany, earlier this fall, a leading power generation company engaged in the production and management of electricity and gas, the treatment of wastewater and the operation of landfill sites, invested in 160 G7c personal gas detection devices paired with a five-year service plan. The deal, with a five-year contract value of approximately $600,000, was secured via Blackline’s distributor in Germany, ICOdata GmbH.

Said Managing Director at ICOdata, Roman Bucala, “Our client is committed to keeping workers safe across its multiple operations and has acknowledged the technological leadership of cloud-connected G7c’s, which offer the highest level of protection to its workers available today. We are delighted to partner with Blackline Safety on this important project.”

In Italy, Blackline Safety secured two contracts worth more than $500,000 via distribution partners in the last few months. The first saw RAM S.r.l, Refinery of Milazzo in Sicily, purchase 234 G7c personal gas detection devices and 6 G7 EXO area monitors with three-year service plans. The deal was brokered with help from Blackline partner GIS International S.r.l. The second deal was a service renewal for 150 Blackline devices at an oil refinery in Sardinia. The workers using the devices are monitored in real-time 24/7 by Blackline’s Safety Operations Centre.

About Blackline Safety

