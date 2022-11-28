iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KOST 103.5 and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to Launch Seventh Annual Season of Giving Fundraising Campaign on Tuesday, Nov 29

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the seventh consecutive year, iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KOST 103.5 will join Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, for its Season of Giving fundraising campaign. Giving Tuesday, the international day of charitable giving that takes place on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, kicks off CHLA’s Season of Giving campaign, which runs through the end of the year and appeals to the community to donate funds that will directly support the pediatric medical care the hospital provides.

Starting with The Ellen K Morning Show, KOST 103.5 will dedicate 12 hours of programming to Giving Tuesday, highlighting patient stories of hope and healing and featuring the world-class care that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides. Ellen K and her co-host Ryan Manno will anchor the broadcast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with fellow KOST 103.5 on-air personalities Kari Steele and Sandy Stec. Throughout the day KOST 103.5 will feature interviews with CHLA patient families, hospital leaders and long-time celebrity supporters. KOST listeners are invited to support the hospital and donate by visiting kost1035.com/CHLA or calling 1-800-909-CHLA (2452).

In addition, KTLA will join the effort with anchor Megan Henderson broadcasting live from the iHeart studios to feature interviews with CHLA patient families and celebrity supporters. KTLA viewers can donate via CHLA.org/KTLA or 1-800-770-CHLA (2452).

“In the past six years, more than $1.5 million has been raised on Giving Tuesday, and that is in large part due to the longstanding partnership we have with KOST,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “We are grateful for the support of our fellow community members and our corporate sponsors that contribute so generously and help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children."

“The Giving Tuesday broadcast is a special and meaningful tradition that we look forward to all year,” says Ellen K, whose son received emergency medical care at CHLA seven years ago after suffering a football injury. “It’s an incredible privilege to see the community come together to give back year over year to this incredible institution that has made such an impact for me and my family and for millions of children around Southern California and beyond.”

A generous anonymous donor, along with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the nation's largest educational credit union that has served California school employees and their families since 1934, and CBS Studios, the television production arm of the CBS network that produces such shows as NCIS, CSI and The Talk, are Giving Tuesday’s premier matching sponsors and will double every donation, dollar for dollar, for a combined total of $150,000 in matched gifts.

In addition, donors will have the opportunity to make their gift go even further. For each contribution of $25 or more made before midnight Tuesday, Nov. 29, CHLA will give a My Hand In Yours fleece-lined winter beanie to a hospitalized patient. My Hand In Yours is a company founded in 2020 by actress, author and children’s health advocate Jamie Lee Curtis. 100 percent of the company’s proceeds support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The community can also support CHLA through these local retail experiences:

More than 200 Rite Aid stores are supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in November through their annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. Rite Aid will load $1 Bonus Cash to your Rite Aid Rewards account when you donate $1 or more at the register by Wednesday, November 30.





stores are supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in November through their annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. Rite Aid will load $1 Bonus Cash to your Rite Aid Rewards account when you donate $1 or more at the register by Wednesday, November 30. Porto’s Bakery and Café will donate a portion of the proceeds from all cheese roll sales across six bakeries (Glendale, Burbank, Downey, Buena Park, West Covina and Northridge) from Monday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2.





will donate a portion of the proceeds from all cheese roll sales across six bakeries (Glendale, Burbank, Downey, Buena Park, West Covina and Northridge) from Monday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. Visit Sleep CoCo online at SleepCoCo.com from Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Nov. 29 and 50% of your purchase of any Sleep Coco product will benefit CHLA.





online at SleepCoCo.com from Tuesday, Nov. 29 – Saturday, Nov. 29 and 50% of your purchase of any Sleep Coco product will benefit CHLA. From Giving Tuesday through the end of December, Givingli – a gifting platform that allows people to customize and send digital greetings and gifts instantly--will offer a CHLA eGift, allowing users to donate to CHLA on behalf of the recipient as a gift.





– a gifting platform that allows people to customize and send digital greetings and gifts instantly--will offer a CHLA eGift, allowing users to donate to CHLA on behalf of the recipient as a gift. Visit a participating Ace Hardware through the end of December to round up your purchase and support CHLA.





through the end of December to round up your purchase and support CHLA. Stop into any 7-Eleven location now through Jan. 10 and make a donation by rounding up at checkout.





location now through Jan. 10 and make a donation by rounding up at checkout. Visit the Kendra Scott store at the Point in El Segundo on Saturday, Dec. 10. Donate a toy and get 20 percent off your total purchase, plus a portion of sales will be donated back to CHLA.

Donations to the Season of Giving campaign through the end of the year will ensure that every patient treated at CHLA receives the critical, lifesaving care they need. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of the top pediatric academic medical and research institutions in the United States and relies on the generosity of community support.

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Los Angeles market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with more than 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most medically complex cases. Inclusive, compassionate, child- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding—to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

About iHeartMedia Los Angeles

iHeartMedia Los Angeles owns and operates KIIS-FM, KBIG-FM, KOST-FM, KRRL-FM, KYSR-FM, KFI-AM, KLAC-AM, KEIB-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.