SYNAPS Dx Honors Caregivers, Patients and Families During Caregivers and Alzheimer's Awareness Months

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYNAPS Dx (SDx), a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of a diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), recognizes National Caregivers and Alzheimer’s Awareness months, noting significant breakthroughs on the horizon for AD treatment. The company’s DISCERN™ test assesses the factors directly related to the formation of synaptic connections in the brain impacting loss of memory and cognition in people living with AD, as well as regulators of amyloid plaque and tau formation—hallmarks of AD at autopsy.

“Caregivers play a tremendously significant role in the lives of their loved ones with AD,” says Dr. Liza Leal, chief medical officer & co-founder, Meridian Health Institute. “Over 80% of care for older Americans is provided by unpaid caregivers including family members and friends, with nearly half of this care for those with AD or another type of dementia.”

In the United States there are more than 11 million people providing unpaid care for people with AD or other dementias. These caregivers provided over 16 billion hours of care in 2021, valued at 272 billion.

Alzheimer’s Awareness month is also a time to recognize the progress made in AD research and those dedicating their lives to studying the disease. One of the developments uncovered is the link between chronic kidney disease (CKD) and AD or other cognitive impairment. Studies show there is a link between kidney function and AD, with CKD patients experiencing improved cognitive function after receiving a successful kidney transplantation.

“Alzheimer’s Awareness and National Caregivers months are important occasions to recognize the victims of AD and celebrate the caregivers dedicated to looking after them,” says Frank Amato, CEO and president, SDx. “Over 50% of people with AD also have other pathologies of dementia, the presence of which can complicate diagnosis with the current diagnostic pathway and may adversely impact treatment outcomes. Given the benefit, risk and cost burdens of new drugs now being introduced, clinicians need better tools to identify AD in people recently diagnosed with dementia, especially in early disease when patients and caregivers have the most options for treatment and ability to slow disease progression.”

About SYNAPS Dx

SYNAPS Dx is a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of a diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The Company offers DISCERN™, the first highly accurate, minimally invasive test supporting a clinician’s definitive diagnosis of AD versus other forms of dementia, even in people recently diagnosed with dementia. SYNAPS Dx’s laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) as qualified to perform high complexity clinical laboratory testing. Physicians and patients seeking more information can visit https://discerntest.com/. For more information on the Company, visit https://www.synapsdx.com/. Contact: info@synapsdx.com.