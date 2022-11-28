MAP Selects Blue Yonder to Transform Planning Capabilities

JAKARTA, Indonesia & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PT Map Aktif Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPA), the leading lifestyle retailer, has selected to enhance its business processes with Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Luminate® Planning solutions.

Based in Indonesia, MAPA (MAP Active) is a “brand commerce” entity managing and marketing international brands across Indonesia. A subsidiary of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPI), MAP Active operate more than 40 exclusive brands across 1,263 stores and 11 online sites. Its three principal business lines are Sports, Leisure, and Kids which are sold via mono-brand and wholly owned multi-brand store formats including PlanetSports.Asia, Sports Station, Golf House, and Kidz Station.

MAP Active was seeking to further utilize data to invest in its merchandise financial planning, assortment planning allocation and replenishment processes, so it turned to Blue Yonder. Blue Yonder’s consulting partner, Infosys, will be working with Blue Yonder and MAP Active for the implementation.

Once implemented, Blue Yonder’s solutions will enable MAP Active to:

Future proof the organization to drive its international expansion strategy.

Standardize merchandise planning and execution processes to enable it to make collaborative, artificial intelligence (AI) data-driven decisions.

Create customer centric, localized assortments to improve their customer experiences.

Improve their associate experience through automated and collaborative decision making.

“To support the rapid international expansion, we were seeking an automated merchandise planning solution that could cover a variety of capabilities across financial forecasting, data management, allocation & replenishment, and assortment planning. Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning proved to have the end-to-end capabilities, as well as industry depth and breadth, needed to take our business to the next level. We are looking forward to enhancing customer experiences, attaining significant business benefits, and building on the strong relationship with Blue Yonder for future capabilities,” said Nick Jones, Vice President Director, MAP Active.

With Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning, MAP Active will be able to match its product placement to leverage merchant intent, automate distributions and replenishment to increase productivity, and work seamlessly with other retail planning solutions to maximize margins. In addition, MAP Active can utilize assortment management to achieve rapid time-to-value through quick, easy deployment, instant access anywhere, anytime in a new, intuitive visual planning paradigm. And finally, with merchandise financial planning capabilities, MAP Active can easily tie enterprise-wide strategic plans to the execution of shared goals, establishing consumer-centric, omni-channel guidelines to manage profitability and productivity.

“Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning will help MAP further utilize data to make strategic decisions as the company continues to expand to be the leading omni-channel retailer in Indonesia,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC, Blue Yonder.

About PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

MAPI has a portfolio of more than 150 world-class brands from department stores, sports, fashion, kids, food & beverage to lifestyle. As of March 2022, MAPI operates more than 2,400 retail outlets in 79 cities in Indonesia. The main retail concepts managed include; Department Stores: Sogo, Seibu, The FoodHall; Fashion & Beauty: Zara, Marks & Spencer, Kipling, Cotton On, Mango, Massimo Dutti, Swarovski, Zara Home, Boots, Sephora; Active (Sports & Leisure): Sports Station, PlanetSports.Asia, Foot Locker, Converse, Golf House, Reebok, Skechers, Onitsuka Tiger, Staccato, Clarks; Kids: Kidz Station, Smiggle, Lego; Digital: Digimap, Digiplus; Food & Beverage: Starbucks, Pizza Marzano, Krispy Kreme, Cold Stone Creamery Ice Cream, Godiva, Genki Sushi, Subway; Others: Alun Alun Indonesia. For more information about MAPI please visit www.map.co.id.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.