Electric Scooter Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Top E-Scooter For Kids & For Adults Sales Reviewed by The Consumer Post

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday 2022 deals experts at The Consumer Post have monitored the latest electric scooter deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including offers on foldable and commuter e-scooters. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
- Save up to 42% on electric scooters from top brands including Razor, GOTRAX & Hover-1 (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of NIU electric scooters (NIU.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 57% on Hiboy electric scooters for kids & for adults (Hiboy.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 41% on Segway electric scooters (Segway.com) - Get this deal>>
Best Electric Scooter Deals by Brand:
- Save up to $100 on Razor electric scooters for adults & kids (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $180 on Segway foldable & self-balancing electric scooters (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of Segway e-scooters (Segway.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 40% on NIU electric scooters (NIU.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $50 on top-rated GOTRAX electric scooters (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $300 on Hiboy electric scooters (Hiboy.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 34% on Hover-1 electric kick scooters (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $270 on Jetson electric scooters for kids & adults (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $100 on foldable & commuter Swagtron electric scooters (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
Best Electric Scooter Deals by Type:
- Save up to $150 on electric scooters for adults (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 33% on a wide range of electric scooters for kids (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $200 on foldable electric scooters (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 35% on commuter electric scooters (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on electric kick scooters (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
Best Hoverboard Deals:
- Save up to 47% on hoverboards from top brands like GOTRAX, Jetson, Razor & more (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of all-terrain hoverboards for kids & adults (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $460 on Segway self-balancing scooters & bundles (Segway.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 54% on hoverboard go karts, seat attachments & accessories (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Consumer Post recommends using the Capital One Shopping free browser add-on when deal hunting this Black Friday & Cyber Monday. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser extension also compares prices on Target, Best Buy, Amazon and more stores while shopping online, alerting users when a better offer is found. The Consumer Post is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.