Global Online Dating Market to Reach $6.44 Billion by 2027 at a 7.89% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Online Dating Market is projected to reach USD 6,447.72 million by 2027 from USD 4,086.17 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 1,502.09 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,625.31 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.72% to reach USD 2,348.03 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 1,192.29 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,307.37 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.19% to reach USD 1,913.11 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 1,391.79 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,509.80 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.81% to reach USD 2,186.57 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on online dating identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the online dating to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Services:

General Online Dating Services

Merging Online Dating Services

Niche Online Dating Services

Relationship Services

Product:

Apps

Website

Subscription:

Annually

Monthly

Quarterly

Weekly

Age Group:

18 to 24 Years

25 to 34 Years

35 to 44 Years

45 to 54 Years

55 to 64 Years

Business Model:

Non-Paid Online Dating Services

Paid Online Dating Services.

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

Bumble Inc.

Clover Inc.

Coffee Meets Bagel, Inc.

Cupid Media Pty Ltd.

Eharmony, Inc.

EliteMate.com LLC

Grindr LLC

Happn SAS

HER

Hily

Love Group Global Ltd.

Match Group, Inc.

Snack

Spark Networks SE

Tastebuds Media Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Online Dating Market, by Services

5. Online Dating Market, by Product

6. Online Dating Market, by Subscription

7. Online Dating Market, by Age Group

8. Online Dating Market, by Business Model

9. Company Usability Profiles

10. Appendix

