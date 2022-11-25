Asia Female Gamers Demographics Report 2022: Female Gamers are Transforming Asia's Gaming Landscape with Ever Greater Influence on Gaming Trends and Impact on Revenue - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--()--The "Female Gamers in Asia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of female gamer demographics, behavior, preferences, and spending; and the growth drivers and trends that will impact the female market in Asia.

As the fastest-rising demographic in Asia's growing gaming markets, female gamers are transforming Asia's gaming landscape with ever greater influence on gaming trends and impact on revenue.

What's included:

  • Market size and potential
  • Demographics
  • Qualitative and quantitative analysis on demand, spending, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games
  • Esports and streaming
  • Top female teams, tournaments, pro gamers and streamers
  • Market comparisons
  • Markets: China, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Addressable Market and Market Potential
  • Market Share and Growth
  • Demographics
  • Platform Use
  • Time Spent Gaming
  • Spending on Games
  • In-Game Spending and Items
  • Gaming Locations
  • Reasons for Visiting icafes
  • Demographics by Country
  • Income Distribution by Country
  • Spending by Country
  • Platform Preferences
  • Genre Preferences
  • Decision Drivers
  • Time Spent Gaming by Country
  • Esports and Streaming Viewership
  • Top Female Game Streamers
  • Top Female Vtubers
  • Top Female Pro Gamers
  • Top Female Esports Teams
  • Top All Women Tournaments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7toz53

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

