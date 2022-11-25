Black Friday & Cyber Monday Trampoline Deals (2022): Jumpflex, Skywalker, Springfree & More Sales Tracked by Consumer Articles

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Here’s our review of the best trampoline deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022, including the latest sales on Airzone, Bounce Pro, Little Tikes & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Trampoline Deals:
- Save up to 40% on trampolines from top brands including Skywalker, Little Tikes & Springfree (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 61% on a wide range of trampolines (Wayfair.com)
- Save up to $500 on trampolines with basketball hoops (Walmart.com)
Best Trampoline Deals by Brand:
- Save up to 31% on Skywalker trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $515 on Springfree trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save on Jumpflex trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $130 on Little Tikes trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 27% on Bounce Pro trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $20 on Airzone trampolines (Walmart.com)
Best Trampoline Deals by Size:
- Save up to 43% on 14 foot trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 45% on 12 foot trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 48% on 10 foot trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 27% on 8 foot trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 33% on 7 foot trampolines (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 25% on mini trampolines (Walmart.com)
