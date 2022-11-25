Hologic to Showcase Portfolio of Comprehensive Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions at RSNA 2022

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will exhibit its extensive portfolio of breast and skeletal health products at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Among the full suite of breast biopsy and surgery solutions will be Hologic’s Affirm® Contrast Biopsy software, which will be on display for the first time since becoming commercially available in the United States.

“As the global leader in breast imaging, we are committed to addressing the unmet needs of physicians and their patients across the continuum of breast care and we’re eager to engage with industry leaders at this year’s RSNA meeting to share our vision for the future of breast health,” said Erik Anderson, President of Hologic’s Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions Division. “We are equally excited to showcase our new Affirm Contrast Biopsy technology, which is a great example of our commitment to physicians and patients in action.”

Affirm Contrast Biopsy software allows clinicians to target and acquire tissue samples in lesions identified with I-View® Contrast-Enhanced Mammography software. The contrast solution provides healthcare facilities with a viable and attractive alternative to breast MRI, which historically has been used to find and biopsy more elusive lesions, such as those that cannot be seen via mammography or ultrasound. While breast MRI can be time-consuming and costly, contrast technology gives radiologists another option in the mammography suite that addresses these shortcomings.1,2 In a recent clinical study, 98% of patients had an overall positive opinion of their procedure experience with Affirm Contrast Biopsy software.3

RSNA attendees can experience Hologic’s portfolio at Booth 1911 in South Hall Level 3 at McCormick Place in Chicago. In addition to the Affirm Contrast Biopsy software, Hologic will feature its Dimensions® mammography portfolio and Supersonic® MACH™ ultrasound systems.

Hologic will also host a series of CME- and non-CME-accredited medical education symposiums and learning opportunities, accessible to attendees on-site and from remote locations. The medical education sessions include:

“Upright Biopsy with Brevera® Breast Biopsy System: Real-Time Imaging, Verification & Automated Handling”

Sunday, Nov. 27: 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. CST

Dr. Krystal Airola will demonstrate new upright breast biopsy technologies that will enhance accuracy, workflow and patient experience. She will share her experiences with the Affirm 2D/3D upright biopsy, lateral arm approach and Brevera Breast Biopsy system, which integrates tissue acquisition, real-time imaging and verification, and post-biopsy sample handling. Dr. Airola will also share cases and explain how to significantly reduce the time and discomfort to patients in the biopsy suite while maximizing biopsy suite efficiencies and clinical decision-making.

“Emerging Ultrasound Technology in Liver Surveillance”

Monday, Nov. 28: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Learn more about the advancements in ultrasound technology with ShearWave™ Elastography. There are many opportunities to improve workflow efficiencies in liver surveillance that drive superior patient experiences and outcomes. In this lecture, participants will review comparisons with existing and emerging ultrasound technologies and techniques.

“Current AI Applications in Mammography: Focus on Genius AI™ Detection Software”

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Attendees will hear from an expert on the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) in mammography screening. With new high-resolution technologies being implemented, see how AI can reduce dose, file size and reading times. A focus will be on deep-learning AI and the benefits of Genius AI Detection software in clinical decision-making and increasing productivity.

“Panel Discussion: Options in Localization”

Wednesday, Nov. 30: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Join a multidisciplinary conversation on localization. Hear perspectives from leading radiologists and breast surgeons about what they like, what they use and why. What is the role of wires? What other technologies are available? What are the strengths and weaknesses of different options?

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is a global medical technology innovator primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world’s first commercial 3D Mammography™ system to fight breast cancer; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections, respiratory illnesses and the virus that causes COVID-19; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding.

The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, which provides a science-backed data roadmap for improving women’s well-being, and Project Health Equality, which elevates awareness, research insights and access to quality care for underserved women. hologic.com

